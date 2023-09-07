Verified by the dig, mummies prove that tattooing has been historic since neolithic times. Otzi, a mummified body with 61 tattoos, was discovered in the glacial ice of the Alps. Otzi is considered to date back to 3250 BCE. Early tattooing evidence points to the multi-faceted traditions in the tribal cultures of the Austronesian peoples. Mallets were used to drive tattoo points into the skin. Intricate patterns and design represented clan symbolism or may have addressed rank and status within a tribe. In the context of art history, tattooing has cultural significance and continues to hold deep personal meaning and a therapeutic, often spiritual value to human identity.
The tattoo arrived in North America by way of explorers returning from abroad. The daring travelers’ ink was foreign and often misunderstood. These sailors tatted an anchor or the name of their ship with the superstitious belief the tattoo would provide sacred protection over rugged waters. By the early 19th century, tattooing was becoming popular on the East and West coasts of the United States. World War II saw a rise in the accepted practice for all military service personnel. Outside of the military, the tattoo was still viewed as taboo in modern Christianity. Other major religions have discouraged tattoos, considering the practice to alter the state of the body. Public opinion often sided with the religious scholars chiding the practice as garish, best left for circus shows and prisoners.
