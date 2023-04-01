The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) has removed a substantial amount of lethal fentanyl from being distributed throughout the Northland.

On Tuesday, March 21, the task force was assisted by local law enforcement agencies in executing a search warrant in Chisholm at a residence on the 700 block of Third Street NW.


