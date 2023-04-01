The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) has removed a substantial amount of lethal fentanyl from being distributed throughout the Northland.
On Tuesday, March 21, the task force was assisted by local law enforcement agencies in executing a search warrant in Chisholm at a residence on the 700 block of Third Street NW.
The search warrant was executed due to a narcotics investigation involving 40-year-old Justin Dean Stauffer, who had been residing at the above-mentioned residence.
Upon officers’ arrival at the residence, Stauffer was observed leaving his alleged bedroom and exiting the rear of the residence in what appeared to be an attempt to evade law enforcement. After a few warning barks from police K9 “Bear” who was guarding the rear perimeter, Stauffer complied with officer commands and was detained without incident. Stauffer was then searched pursuant to the search warrant, at which time suspected drug paraphernalia was located on his person.
A search of Stauffer’ bedroom resulted in the discovery and seizure of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, two magazines, as well as an assortment of suspected controlled substances, including approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, over eight grams of fentanyl, .6 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and numerous schedule 2 and schedule 4 controlled pills. Digital scales and other evidence of drug distribution were also seized.
During the arraignment hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing on March 24, bail was set at $300,000 after Stauffer received multiple felony charges including first degree sale of methamphetamine, third degree sale of fentanyl, first degree possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Stauffer has multiple prior felony convictions on his record relating to drug possession and fleeing law enforcement.
On average, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered to be a potentially lethal dose, depending on a person’s body size and past usage. Therefore, the 8 grams of fentanyl seized equates to several thousand lethal doses. While this incident doesn’t necessarily constitute a large quantity drug seizure in terms of weight seized, the impact of only 8 grams of fentanyl on a small Iron Range community is substantial; as is evidenced by the overdose related calls that continue to be reported in the region.
The LSVOTF continues to take a proactive approach by aggressively investigating and apprehending individuals who continually show complete disregard for public safety and attempt to profit from distributing fentanyl in the Iron Range area.
The LSVOTF would like to thank the Chisholm Police Department, the Eveleth Police Department K9 Team, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.
