It’s that time of year again, where local businesses and residents of Grand Rapids prepare for the start of the infamous Tall Timber Days. From a first glance you might mistaken the celebration as something like a street fair, but in reality Tall Timber Days is so much more than that.
Here in northern Minnesota, many jobs revolved around the timber industry, and here in Grand Rapids with the paper mill, the town was basically built by the timber industry. To honor the logging industry roots and creators that built our beloved town of Grand Rapids, Dr. Lee Jess started to host the celebration Tall Timber Days.
The local dentist loves everything about Grand Rapids, especially its timber heritage.
“Grand Rapids is a great place to call home,” he said.
Tall Timber Days is a festival that is filled with fun for everyone. It was 41 years ago Dr. Jess and Earl Jacobson had the idea to create an event that would celebrate Grand Rapids and what it was built on, and put it into action.
Dr. Jess had gone out to Hayward, Wis., to watch the Lumberjack World Championship and the Lumberjack United Nationals. After seeing these competitions and being around others who valued and appreciated the timber industry just as much as he did, he decided he wanted to do a similar show in Grand Rapids.
After talking with them about his idea of a timber and lumberjack celebration in Grand Rapids,
Dr. Jess was able to get these championship lumberjacks and competitors to come out and do a show in Grand Rapids.
Tall Timber Days today looks a lot different than when it first started out in the 1980s. For starters, the celebration was actually two weeks and three weekends long, while today it has been shortened to just one weekend. Tall Timber Days also used to be set up and held at the Itasca County fairgrounds, whereas today it’s held in downtown Grand Rapids.
In the 1980s, Tall Timber Days was like a lumberjack circus. They had huge lumberjack competitions, and 100 foot pole climbing, and so much more. The goal was to duplicate the events at the Hayward Lumberjack World Championship. The activities and events needed the space, and the fairgrounds was a perfect spot for the festival to be held. There was also a car show and an air show, which made the fairgrounds an even more perfect spot.
The whole community, especially the local businesses, came together to volunteer and financially help with the set up of these huge tricks and tactics of Tall Timber Days.
“It took a lot of people and volunteer time to make Tall Timber Days a reality,” said Dr. Jess.
The lumberjacks from Hayward also loved coming to Grand Rapids to gain points, as the show in Grand Rapids was then an officially sanctioned competition.
“The lumberjack show is a reenactment of a real life lumberjack camp,” said Dr. Jess. “They do a great job duplicating what they did back in the 1900s”
This set up at the fairgrounds went on for about four or five years before Dr. Jess decided to move the celebration to downtown Grand Rapids.
It was around this time that Dr. Jess met Fred and Bob Shear, who were lumberjacks from Hayward, Wis. They had wanted to put on a little clown act show in the intermission of the lumberjack competition, and Dr. Jess said “go for it!”
This is how the Fred and Bob Shear Lumberjack Show was created, and still continues today every Tall Timber Days.
Today’s event has evolved with the street dance, the beer garden, live music, and more, but Dr. Jess loves to reminisce on what the celebration was like at the start, as well as all of the activities and small aspects that were able to delightfully remain the same throughout the years.
“The arts and crafts were there from the beginning, and the chainsaw wood carvers were there from the beginning,” said Dr. Jess. “A lot of it is still continuous of what it was like back in 1981.”
Today’s Tall Timber Days was made possible by a committee of 10-12 people, as well as 50-60 other individuals and businesses from Grand Rapids backing the festival.
This year, at Tall Timber Days, there will be Timberworks Lumberjack Show, chainsaw carving, food vendors, arts and crafts, a log rolling pool, children’s activities, as well as an education tent.
There will also be plenty of live music, with Adessa and the Beat performing Friday night starting at 7 p.m., The Brothers Burn Mountain on Saturday at 2 p.m., and The Dweebs Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.
There will also be a pet parade Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and the Grand Parade at 1 p.m.
Dr. Jess has enjoyed putting on this celebration for all these years, and will continue to do so for as long as he can.
“It’s been fun to be a part of it for all this time….We’re focused on creating a fun-filled weekend in downtown Grand Rapids for all to enjoy!”
