It’s that time of year again, where local businesses and residents of Grand Rapids prepare for the start of the infamous Tall Timber Days. From a first glance you might mistaken the celebration as something like a street fair, but in reality Tall Timber Days is so much more than that.

Here in northern Minnesota, many jobs revolved around the timber industry, and here in Grand Rapids with the paper mill, the town was basically built by the timber industry. To honor the logging industry roots and creators that built our beloved town of Grand Rapids, Dr. Lee Jess started to host the celebration Tall Timber Days.

