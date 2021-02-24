Front line workers are invited to: Sustaining Yourself in the Work with Brandon Jones, M.A., a virtual webinar taking place Friday, Feb. 26 from 12-1:30 p.m. This training is intended for those working in healthcare, mental health, education, law enforcement and paramedics. During this session, participants will learn how to sustain themselves, personally and professionally, through the hardships of our current society.
Jones is a psychotherapist, professor and consultant. He holds a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Minnesota, a Masters in Community Psychology from Metropolitan State University, and a Masters in Psychotherapy (MFT) from Adler Graduate School. Jones is a 2013 Bush Foundation Leadership Fellow. He is also a professor at Metropolitan State University, Inverhills College and Century College. Specializing in Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), Social/Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Historical and Intergenerational trauma, Leadership and Youth Justice, Jones has a wealth of knowledge to share in this webinar.
Jones was born and raised in Saint Paul, Minn. He has survived living in a home of domestic violence and other forms of trauma. Now he lives by the motto of, “Live life with purpose on purpose.” Jones came up with the motto around eight years ago as he reviewed how he assisted people from a therapeutic standpoint. He noticed many people were seeking purpose in their lives, but struggled to do so with the demands of life.
“I developed this affirmation of living life to keep people focused on finding their true selves, their true passions, and how to achieve those things in life,” Jones explained. “I believe that everyone has at least one purpose in life, but many of us have several purposes. Sometimes those purposes are aligned. Sometimes, they’re not, but they are there. And when you’re able to identify those, you’re empowered to keep moving forward in your own life.”
The webinar focuses on those in frontline professions, people who Jones believes need to have the opportunity to be heard, validated, and given strategies to sustain themselves in their line of work.
“They are the ones who are helping to craft the solutions to help people with their most profound darkest times,” said Jones. “That work takes a lot out of us. That work takes a lot out of yourself and starts to chip away at you.”
Jones noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered many struggles and stressors that were already there, along with the many forms of grief brought on by the pandemic.
“I believe the pandemic has affected frontline workers because it has put many of us in a state of grief.” Jones stated. “Often when we think about grief, we think about people passing away, which we’ve lost many people due to the pandemic and other reasons during the pandemic. However, we don’t always think of the grief of losing opportunities, connections, the ability to choose in a host of other things that lead to an ambiguous loss in our lives.”
As all of us have been affected by the pandemic, frontline workers have been the primary people to deal with the immense amount of grief and stress. This is why frontline workers also need assistance in order to stay healthy and continue to provide help to those who need it.
Jones added that self-care is vital for the whole community at this time. While mental and emotional health are talked about more openly now, it can still be a struggle to take care of ourselves.
“I would like to encourage everyone to be proactive with their self-care,” Jones said. “Don’t let self-care be something that you’re using only in a reactionary state. Because life is tough and things happen, and there’s no guarantee that things will be OK. However, if we take care of ourselves before the stuff shows up in our lives, then we are better equipped to deal with the problems. So be proactive with your self-care so you can be sustainable for what life brings.”
Objectives of the webinar include the following:
• Participants will develop an understanding of strategies and approaches that can be used to improve their ability to connect and serve clients during challenging times.
• Participants will share their perceptions of self-care in the fields of social services and helping professions.
• Participants will discuss what institutional strategies should be promoted for lower rates of burnout, compassion fatigue, and secondary traumatic stress.
• Participants will have the ability to develop a sustainability plan to improve their self-care around issues of secondary trauma, vicarious trauma, and parallel trauma.
Advanced registration is required. The webinar will be hosted on Zoom and is limited to the first 100 registrants. A recording will be available at a later date on the NAMI Grand Rapids website. Registration information is private, and used only internally for this event by NAMI Grand Rapids. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent.
Visit www.namigrandrapidsmn.org to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.