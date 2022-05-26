TaikoArts Midwest performances in the Arrowhead Library System

The Arrowhead Library System is pleased to present TaikoArts Midwest, a free, all-ages program being offered at the following locations:
Friday, June 3, 2:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Public Library
Monday, June 6, 1 p.m. at the Marble Public Library
Monday, June 6, 6 p.m. at the Calumet Public Library
Tuesday, June 7, 1 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library
Wednesday, June 8, 7 p.m. at Smokey Bear Park, International Falls
Join COMPAS Teaching Artists TaikoArts Midwest for this hour-long program that is a combination of performance, lecture and interactive activities. With an emphasis on individual empowerment and the community building benefits of taiko, the performance is easily adjusted to any age/ability level. Audience members will learn the history & cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, a general vocabulary for the artform, and kuchishoka - how we say and teach rhythms. Interactive activities, depending on the size of the audience, can also include Q&A, learning rhythms, trying the drums themselves, and more.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
