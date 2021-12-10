Tai Ji Quan- Moving for Better Balance is an evidence-based program designed to keep you mobile and independent. Improve your balance, strengthen your muscles and reduce the risk of falling. Each session consists of warm-up exercises, a mix of core forms and brief cool-down exercises. 

Tai Ji Quan sessions:

Tuesdays 10-11 a.m., through Dec. 24, 2022.

Sessions are Online virtual format. An Invitation will be sent to your email after registration. A $5 per class donation is requested. No one is turned away for their inability or unwillingness to contribute.

For information or to register, contact: ElderCircle 218-999-9233, ext. 282 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org.

 

 

 

 

 

