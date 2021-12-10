Tai Ji Quan- Moving for Better Balance is an evidence-based program designed to keep you mobile and independent. Improve your balance, strengthen your muscles and reduce the risk of falling. Each session consists of warm-up exercises, a mix of core forms and brief cool-down exercises.
Tai Ji Quan sessions:
Tuesdays 10-11 a.m., through Dec. 24, 2022.
Sessions are Online virtual format. An Invitation will be sent to your email after registration. A $5 per class donation is requested. No one is turned away for their inability or unwillingness to contribute.
For information or to register, contact: ElderCircle 218-999-9233, ext. 282 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.