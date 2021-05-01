Tactics training

Photos by Don Basista

Instructor Officer Troy Scott (pictured above), shows how an Officer protects from having his firearm being taken from his holster by a combative suspect portrayed by Instructor Shaun Pomplun at the hands portion of the Use of Force Class held at the arena. 

Due to the COVID Pandemic, police officer classroom in-service training across the state was placed on hold. With the pandemic receding and all Grand Rapids Police Officers having either recovered from COVID or vaccinated against it, limited training has resumed once again. 

On Tuesday and Thursday, Officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department, including Hospital Security Officers and volunteer Police Reserve Officers, took part in their annual Use of Force/Defensive Tactics Training.  The eight-hour course began with four hours of classroom instruction at the Grand Rapids City Hall. Officer Troy Scott and Officer Matt O’Rourke reviewed recent changes in state law, de-escalation techniques and police department policy.  Sergeant Jeff Carlson covered requirements and precautions in the use of the TASER. 

The afternoon session was held at the IRC Civic Center.  Officers received hands-on instruction in handcuffing, searching and weapon retention techniques. They then went through a series of role-playing simulations covering domestic disturbances, suspicious persons and vehicle stops. The day concluded with further instruction in the use of the TASER.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments