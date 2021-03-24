Tackling spring clean-up himself

Grand Rapids resident Dan Irving saw something that needed to be done, so he did it.
With the snow melting, Irving noticed an abundance of trash in the field on the east side of Highway 169, just north of Walmart. Something compelled him to clean it up himself.
He hoped to get additional support, so on Friday evening, he made a post on a Grand Rapids Facebook Group inviting others to help him clean up the field. In the post, he encouraged people to meet him at noon. Although he had many positive responses, he was the only one to show up.
Irving admits that it was short notice. Many people messaged him and said they would be happy to assist a clean up effort if it was scheduled in advance.
His primary motivation was to make his community look better.
“It doesn’t make a person very proud of the area when you are driving by and see all that out there,” Irving said. “It makes you wonder what other people who aren’t from the area think when they’re coming by.”
Irving, 38, arrived at the field at noon and started cleaning up. He spent about four hours picking up trash. He ended up taking home five bags of trash.
According to Irving, most of the trash was composed of masks and disposable wipes.
“Most of that is not by any means intentional,” Irving said. “The wind blows and you lose it. You’re not going to chase it across the county.”
Irving said he hoped to inspire others to clean up their community as well. On Sunday, he noticed a group of three kids picking up garbage by the sports complex near Rapids East Elementary School. It made him wonder if he had any influence on it, but either way, he was happy to see others taking the initiative.
Irving said he’s considered organizing another voluntary clean up in the future. He hasn’t noticed any other specific areas in need of attention, but if an opportunity presented itself, he would try again.
