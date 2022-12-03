On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, Phillip LaMount Davis, 51, of Hibbing, was arrested after the Lake Supervisor Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that indicated Davis was selling controlled substances from his apartment, located on the 600 block of 23rd Street in Hibbing, near the Hibbing High School.

A search warrant was executed on Davis, his apartment, as well as the vehicle he was utilizing. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744, and a semi-automatic 9-mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, Minn.


