A batch of severe thunderstorms rolled their way through much of Minnesota on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25). Areas of Itasca County were hit particularly hard with preliminary survey results done by the National Weather Service (NWS) showing an EF-1 tornado made its way through the Deer River area.
Kevin Huyck, meteorologist with the NWS in Duluth shared that a two-person team conducted a ground survey on Tuesday to assess the storm damages found in Crow Wing, Cass and Itasca Counties. The survey specifically looked at the Deer River, Poplar Township in Cass County, and Emily.
“The team determined the damage in and north of Deer River is consistent with an EF-1 tornado estimated maximum 3-second wind gusts of 107 mph,” said Huyck. “The preliminary path length is 2.5 miles and the maximum width of the tornado is 150 yards.”
Huyck added the tornado appeared to begin between the BNSF railroad tracks and the 2nd Avenue SE west of 1st Street SE. From there it went north-northwestward and ended about two-miles north-northwest of Deer River, south of County Road 142 (Chase Lake Road.)
One aspect of the storm the NWS had to assess was if it contained just straight-line winds or if there was also a tornado. To do this, they examine the “fingerprints” of the damage left behind from the storm.
“Tornado damage typically appears chaotic and convergent. For example, the trunks of numerous trees will “point” toward some intersecting location. There are typically several groups of these intersecting locations through the path of the tornado,” Huyck explained. “Straight-line wind appears more organized with a parallel or divergent pattern in the resultant damage. For example, the trunks of numerous trees will “point” away from some location where the wind first came in contact with the ground.”
Both straight-line wind damage and tornado damage use the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or the EF-scale to relate the damage seen to the wind speeds expected to cause such damage. Huyck stated there were several structures in Deer River which appear to be damaged by winds from 100-107 mph, which corresponds to the EF-1 category.
“Many more structures, trees, and other items were damaged by weaker winds, in the EF-0 category,” said Huyck. “So the rating for the entire tornado path is EF-1 with the knowledge there was EF-0 damage as well. It’s common for the damage which determines the rating of the tornado to occur over a small percentage of the total area affected by the tornado, with lower rated damage making up the difference.”
Deer River Police Department Chief of Police Brian Castellano described the damage seen from the storm. Numerous businesses were affected including 13 Main, Carroll Funeral Home (two apartments above the funeral home), the US Post Office, Northern Star Market Place, Gateway Apts. (8 apts), United Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Church. Castellano added that several garages, vehicles, roofs of houses, large metal sheds and lean to storage structures, and numerous power lines were also damaged. Additionally, the Lundeen Park softball fields storage, concession buildings, and fencing on the three fields were completely destroyed.
“The City of Deer River would like to thank MN Energy, MN Power, MN DNR Conservation Officer, and the entire Itasca County Sheriff’s Department including the Search and Rescue Team for their assistance during this incident,” Castellano stated.
He added that there were, fortunately, no injuries or deaths reported that were related to the storm.
“I would also like to remind people that after a storm like this, please stay out of the area that has been damaged,” said Castellano. “We had issues with an incredible amount of traffic in town hindering law enforcement, fire dept, gas company, and power company response to this incident.”
For more information from the National Weather Service Duluth, visit https://www.facebook.com/NWSDuluth
