Governor Walz, state officials encourage Minnesotans to sign up for health insurance through MNsure.org
MNsure is encouraging Minnesotans to sign up for comprehensive health coverage through MNsure.org despite the legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act that was argued before the Supreme Court Nov. 10. While the Court heard oral arguments, a decision is not expected until sometime in 2021. The Affordable Care Act continues to be the law of the land.
MNsure’s open enrollment runs through Dec. 22, 2020. Minnesotans who sign up by the deadline will have coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. MNsure is the only place Minnesotans can access federal tax credits that help lower the cost of health insurance.
“At a time when our nation is facing record numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are facing an attack on the health care coverage that Minnesotans have depended on for years,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, our Administration will do everything possible to protect Minnesotans’ access to affordable and comprehensive health care. I encourage all Minnesotans in need of health care coverage to visit MNsure.org and sign up for 2021 coverage before the December 22 deadline.”
“I urge all Minnesotans to make sure they sign up for comprehensive health care coverage this year,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “There are many affordable options available to Minnesotans through MNsure, and now more than ever, Minnesotans deserve the peace of mind and support that access to health care provides.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us it’s never been more important for Minnesotans to have the security of comprehensive health insurance,” said Nate Clark, MNsure CEO. “MNsure is open for business and here to help Minnesotans access health coverage at this crucial time. Open enrollment runs through December 22.”
In addition to comprehensive private health insurance plans and access to federal tax credits that lower the cost of monthly premiums, MNsure.org is also where Minnesotans can access low- or no-cost health plans through MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance. Minnesotans who qualify for these programs can enroll at any time during the year.
“It may be hard for people to pay for health care along with all of the other bills right now,” said Jodi Harpstead, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. “That is why we encourage anyone who needs health care coverage to apply any time—not just during open enrollment—to see whether they qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, including Minnesotans who have had work hours reduced, been furloughed or who have lost their jobs.”
Free help from an expert assister—
More than 2,000 MNsure-certified brokers and navigators around the state provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Visit MNsure.org/help/ to learn more.
