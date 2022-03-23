When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many early childcare facilities found themselves overwhelmed. Those struggling already considered it the last straw in staying open for business.
In turn, families have found themselves without options. This lack of child care in Minnesota communities can make it difficult for local businesses to hire qualified workers, creating challenges for workforce development and economic growth.
A bill proposed in the Minnesota House last week would provide a financial cushion to help child care businesses through these difficult times. HF4133 would offer child care stabilization grants to providers on a continuing basis.
The bill would also remove the sunset date and scale down requirements for the child care stabilization grant program that was established by the Legislature in 2021 with more than $304 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. It would appropriate $73 million in fiscal year 2023 for the grants. Base funding for the program would be $153 million in each of fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
Also recognizing the needs of early childcare in the area, the Northland Small Business Development Center has established a new grant opportunity.
The new Child Care Facility Revitalization Grants program opens March 29, 2022 with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is a new grant program to address child care facility needs and is a key element of the State of Minnesota’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the child care sector.
This grant program will be administered by First Children’s Finance, through a grant from the MN Department of Human Services. It will be available for the next two years, with applications accepted every three months starting March 29, 2022 and ending spring 2024.
The purpose of the grant opportunity is for applicants to apply for facility improvements, minor renovations and related equipment and services, including assistance to meet licensing requirements needed to establish, maintain or expand licensed and legal unlicensed child care and early childhood education sites. Grant funds may not be used for construction or major renovation of facilities.
Child care programs eligible for these revitalization grants include licensed child care centers, certified child care centers, licensed family child care, legal/non-licensed child care registered with CCAP and new child care providers seeking licensure.
There are minimum and maximum grant amounts available, ranging from $100 to $20,000. Maximum grant amounts vary by program type. Grants will be awarded based on a project budget with estimated costs as part of the application.
The first round of funding is March 29,2022 with applications due on April 12. There is an introductory webinar on March 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., with information for child care providers about the program including who is eligible, what funds can be used for and maximum grant size by provider type and how to apply. Visit the First Children’s Finance website to register and request assistance at www.firstchildrensfinance.org.
One on one technical assistance for applications is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Technical and interpreter assistance can be requested by calling First Children’s Finance at 612-473-6020 or emailing grants@firstchildrensfinance.org.
Northland Small Business Development Center is located in Duluth with consultants in Grand Rapids, Hibbing, International Falls and the Quad Cities.
It is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and regional support partners.
