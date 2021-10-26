On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Lake Superior Writers (a nonprofit group) presents Superior Shares, a free virtual open mic for writers to read their work, and for anyone else who wants to listen. Event is free; membership is not required. Graphic content is prohibited. There will be ten 5-minute slots available on a first come first served basis. Participants will be notified ahead of time if they have been selected to read. To register, email writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org. Please indicate if you'd like to read. A Zoom link will be sent the day of the event.

