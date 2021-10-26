On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Lake Superior Writers (a nonprofit group) presents Superior Shares, a free virtual open mic for writers to read their work, and for anyone else who wants to listen. Event is free; membership is not required. Graphic content is prohibited. There will be ten 5-minute slots available on a first come first served basis. Participants will be notified ahead of time if they have been selected to read. To register, email writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org. Please indicate if you'd like to read. A Zoom link will be sent the day of the event.
Trending Now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.