Are you going to the cabin? Relaxing at the beach? Sitting on your patio? It’s time to stock up for your summer reading, and Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library are here to help. Friends are hosting a used book sale on June 23 and 24. The sale at Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) will open at noon on Thursday, June 23 and run until 5 p.m. On Friday the sale will open at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. CPC is located at 703 N Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids. Friends appreciate the cooperation and support of CPC in the sale.
The sale will offer a large selection of gently used books as well as puzzles, games, and CDs. If you like mystery and suspense, romance, or general fiction you will find books by the most popular authors as well as some classics. If your taste is nonfiction you will find cookbooks, books on gardening, psychology, health and fitness, religion, history as well as biographies. There are chapter books for young readers, books for young adults, and a large supply of picture books for the youngest readers and their families.
This book sale is a supplement to the Used Book Store at the library that is open whenever the library is open. Books for the store and for the sale are donated by community members as well as some culled from the library collection. Donated books clear shelves for the donors, continue the useful lives of the books, bring joy to new readers, and raise money for programs in the library.
Newer, nice, gently-used books may be donated at any time and may be left in the book store; no old text books, Reader’s Digest books, encyclopedias, nothing musty, moldy, smelly or damaged. Friends must pay for disposal of all the books that cannot be used so this reduces the money that can be used for library programs. Please do not bring donations to the book sale.
The mission of the Grand Rapids Area Library Friends is to support the needs, improvements and programs of the library and to serve as a strong voice for the library in the community. Membership information is available in the book store in the library.
Library Friends have a close relationship with children’s programming in the library and able to respond to requests for books and special materials.
