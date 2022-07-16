WALKING GROUP

Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays through Aug. 26 (weather permitting)

Guest walker June 22: Dr. Toni Youngdahl

Meet in the Active Living Center on the Itasca County YMCA Campus. We will walk approximately 3 laps on the outside track.

Contact Cindy at ElderCircle to learn more or register at cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233, ext. 280.

 

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

ElderCircle is seeking volunteers who are activity, hobby and/or craft enthusiasts.

Elderly Enrichment: The Importance of Activities for SeniorsDo you have a hobby/craft that you could share with others? Would you like to share your knowledge and expertise?

ElderCircle will be expanding outreach and activity classes and we are looking for volunteers who are willing to share their knowledge.

- Schedule is flexible, based on the volunteer’s availability.

- Location is also flexible, ElderCircle intends to take our outreach and activities on the road and offer classes throughout Itasca County.

Contact ElderCircle Outreach Coordinator Cindy Barrett at cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233, ext. 280, for more information. 

