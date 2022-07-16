Summer ElderCircle events Jul 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALKING GROUPMonday, Wednesday, and Fridays through Aug. 26 (weather permitting)Guest walker June 22: Dr. Toni YoungdahlMeet in the Active Living Center on the Itasca County YMCA Campus. We will walk approximately 3 laps on the outside track.Contact Cindy at ElderCircle to learn more or register at cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233, ext. 280. VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIESElderCircle is seeking volunteers who are activity, hobby and/or craft enthusiasts.Elderly Enrichment: The Importance of Activities for SeniorsDo you have a hobby/craft that you could share with others? Would you like to share your knowledge and expertise?ElderCircle will be expanding outreach and activity classes and we are looking for volunteers who are willing to share their knowledge.- Schedule is flexible, based on the volunteer’s availability.- Location is also flexible, ElderCircle intends to take our outreach and activities on the road and offer classes throughout Itasca County.Contact ElderCircle Outreach Coordinator Cindy Barrett at cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233, ext. 280, for more information. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volunteer Summer Eldercircle Outreach Activity Hobby Itasca County Class Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jeffrey C. Foss 1963-2022 Lee Mattfield On-demand, self-driving shuttles coming to town Kenneth Olson and Mildred “Peggy” Olson Jacqueline Hope (Meyer) Dowell 1934-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
