Gone are the days when a substitute teacher is called in to school to pop in a movie for the day. Now, these post Covid-19 school years are bringing their own challenges and our local school districts need all hands-on-deck.
A shortage of qualified teachers is no secret around the country and that can be felt here in Itasca County as well. What is lesser known is the lack of substitute teachers available to the area. According to an article in “Education Week,” teacher absences pre-Covid were filled by substitutes around 80% of the time. Now, it’s closer to 50%-60% likelihood that an absence is filled by a sub.
The Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC), the local organization that binds the eight school districts across the northland together, does the hiring in the area. Holy Christenson, an IASC Frontline Administrator and Human Resources Secretary for ISD 318, says IASC employs more than 100 substitutes in District 318 alone but only a handful are consistent or active throughout the year. The rural schools have even less opportunity for consistent guest teachers, leaving them underserved. When asked how many substitutes would be ideal for the area the answer was simple: “We are always looking.”
Teachers, just like any other profession, have a variety of reasons to take a necessary day off. What is important is that the students are still educated the day of their teacher’s absence. With so many school days and learning opportunities lost these last few years, now is catch-up time for students. Graduation and assessment scores have dipped following Covid-19 and another issue is brought to light: A lack of consistency for students.
With months of school days lost or inhibited by closures and virtual learning, these school days are vital. A shortage of substitute teachers in the area has allowed some of our schools to get creative on “sub days.”
Grand Rapids High School has had to combine several classes into one large body in their school library, so at least they are being supervised. Greenway has had to do the same in their auditorium.
Greenway Principal Jeff Britten points to greater “organizational efficiency” as a reason they have been able to continue providing consistent learning environments, even if the odds are stacked against them.
Britten explains how the administration at Greenway takes a more proactive approach to having teacher absences covered by allowing teachers to volunteer to cover other classes during their prep hour for additional wages, but at the expense of that teacher’s ability to prep or reset before their next class.
ESPs and Paraprofessionals, who have more focused and supportive roles within the classroom, but often get pulled away from their responsibilities to ensure coverage is where it is needed during the school day. But that is especially difficult to do, given that Holly Christenson says paraprofessionals are in high demand as well.
Principal Britten himself echoed the same sentiment for paras and is no stranger to covering classes himself when he is needed. But the hiring of a full-time District Substitute has been a solution that has allowed Greenway in particular, to overcome staffing challenges. And while “not the same as being present for a lecture,” Britten points out each student having their own Chromebook as an advantage in bridging the gap of “access and equity.”
And that is part of the greater message in having proper staffing levels: access and equity.
A substitute teacher’s primary role is to cover a teacher's absence, and when they are not, support and administrative staff, and other teachers must become available to do so, having to push their own responsibilities to the side.
The larger problem is that students often don’t know who will be teaching them or what they will be learning. Having a substitute may be disruptive enough but consistent substitute teachers allow the students and the teachers to become comfortable with who is in front of the classroom that day. That comfort level is needed so that the classroom environment is primed for learning. Without it, little information is taken in and learning cannot take place.
Finding new and willing substitute teaching candidates can help bring school systems back into equilibrium. Teachers can be out of the classroom knowing who is teaching for the day. Support staff can focus on their students and their roles, and administrative staff are able to ensure our schools are running as they should be.
Aside from the value and positive impact provided to local districts and students, substitutes have a flexible schedule that they choose from themselves and can earn up to $120 per school day.
So, who qualifies to become a substitute teacher?
According to the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, or PELSB, the applicant may qualify to apply if:
· They hold a bachelor’s degree or,
· Are participating in a teacher’s preparation program prior to holding a bachelor’s degree or,
· hold a professional certification from an approved certifying organization that is directly aligned to a CTE or Career Pathways licensure field or,
· able to verify five years of work experience aligned with CTE, or a career pathways field.
To become an education support professional or paraprofessional, 60+ postsecondary credits, or you can take the ParaPro test with IASC.
Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher or paraprofessional, may contact Holly Christenson (218) 327-5722, at the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative or visit www.minnesota.gov/pelsb for more information.
