Gone are the days when a substitute teacher is called in to school to pop in a movie for the day. Now, these post Covid-19 school years are bringing their own challenges and our local school districts need all hands-on-deck.

A shortage of qualified teachers is no secret around the country and that can be felt here in Itasca County as well. What is lesser known is the lack of substitute teachers available to the area. According to an article in “Education Week,” teacher absences pre-Covid were filled by substitutes around 80% of the time. Now, it’s closer to 50%-60% likelihood that an absence is filled by a sub.


