Students named to NDSU Dean's list Jul 25, 2022

Area Minnesota students were among the 1,636 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2022 dean's list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.

Bigfork 
Natalie Haley- Human Development and Family Science 

Bovey
Terrel J. O'Gorman- Civil Engineering

Cohasset 
Zachary Engen- Nursing
Bryn D. Prochazka- Biological Sciences
Jasmine Rohloff- Psychology 

Deer River 
Ashley M. Drotts- Nursing 
Kyle D. Shevich- Exercise Science 
Alyssa Snyder- Nursing 

Grand Rapids 
Abby Anderson- Social Science Education 
Jadon Aultman- Electrical Engineering 
Blake L. Ducharme- Exercise Science 
Amanda L. Fideldy- Animal Science 
Emily E. Groom- Animal Science 
Heaven L. Hamling- Construction Management 
MacKenzie A. Kooda- Pharmacy 
Cameron Persons- Architecture 
Dawson Persons- Exercise Science 
Grace Rebel- Anthropology
Samuel D. Tillma- Mechanical Engineering 
Benjamin Troumbly- Finance 

Marble
Steven Posterick- Computer Science

Squaw Lake
Kennedi M. Leino- Human Development and Family Science
