The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Monday, May 16. The meeting started with accomplishing a goal the board has been working toward for multiple years—adding student representatives to the board.
Two applications were submitted from Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) for School Board Student Representative. No applications were submitted from Bigfork High School. Superintendent Matt Grose, Matt Dass, Mindy Nuhring, Mark Schroeder,Teresa Stephens, and Julie Rasmussen formed the selection committee.
“We held interviews last week and it was one of the most fun days I’ve had,” said Grose.
The board unanimously agreed to recommend both applicants, Lilly Higgins and Summer Hawkinson for the role for a two-year term for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
“I think we have two very articulate students that will definitely contribute to the school board,” school board member Schroeder commented.
Higgins and Hawkinson will begin their roles at the beginning of the fall semester in 2022.
Superintendent Evaluation
The school board approved the Superintendent Evaluation Summary for 2021-22. The board met with Grose during a closed session on May 9, 2022 to review the evaluation. The evaluation reviewed two areas—essential accountabilities of the position and unique goals set by the superintendent.
In the evaluation summary, the board noted that Grose has committed to a long range district strategic plan and balancing the district’s budget. They also appreciated that he has provided informational sessions throughout the year and allowed for staff feedback. Board Chair Malissa Bahr read from the evaluation summary.
“The Board sees that systems are being put in place that support the staff and students in of this district. The Board has also been very happy with the regular financial updates throughout the year,” Bahr read.
The board also pointed out Grose’s leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID created another challenging year for schools. The Board wants to acknowledge the good work that Superintendent Grose was able to do during this pandemic,” as stated in the evaluation. “Daily operations of schools changed frequently and with his leadership, the schools were able to navigate the shifts and keep our kids in school for the majority of the year.”
Other business
Business Education Teacher Jim Scherping shared the successes of the GRHS Business Professionals of America team at regional and national competitions.
A principal’s report from East Rapids Elementary School and a district budget update was given during the workshop prior to the regular meeting.
The school board also took action on the following agenda items:
Approved a two-year Principal Leave of Absence request from Ryan DeBay.
Approved the Director of Teaching and Learning replacement transfer hire, Ryan DeBay.
Approved the placement of GRHS Secretary on unrequested leave of absence.
Approved the minutes of the May 2, 2022 regular meeting.
Approved April 2022 claims in the amount of $5,784,867.63.
Accepted first reading of the following policies: 701 Establishment and Adoption of School District Budget; 701.1 Modification of School District Budget; and 704 Development and Maintenance of an Inventory of Fixed Assets and a Fixed Asset Accounting System.
Rescinded policy 701.5 Fiscal Management Goals.
Approved an addendum to lease agreement with Itasca County for Itasca Resource Center.
Approved the Independent Provider Application from Dreams Come True Dance.
Approved the Bob Streetar Baseball Field & Grand Rapids Sports Complex Lease with the City of Grand Rapids.
Consent Agenda
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing changes: Alexander Good, Custodian replacement hire; Darrin Hookland, Custodian replacement hire; Dan King, Three-Act Play Coach resignation; Kelli Koetz, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Robert Lahti, Bus Driver resignation; Garrett Mann, Football Coach resignation; Emma McClure, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Jeremy Nutzhorn, Heavy Duty Mechanic replacement hire; Madison Reynolds, Teaching and Learning Secretary resignation; John Schroeder, Three Act Play Coach resignation; Renee Tower, Volleyball Coach resignation; and Loren Yost, Bus Driver retirement.
The next School Board Open Forum/Work Session will be June 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with a regular meeting to follow.
