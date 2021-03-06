Homelessness can happen to anyone in a heartbeat. It is likely to have already touched you personally based on your life journey or perhaps those that you love. Some causes of homelessness are not due to anything someone did or did not do. Homelessness can come from a death, illness, loss of job, an act of God. The students at Northern Lights Community School spent the month of February considering homelessness. On the evening of Friday Feb. 26, some of the students and staff spent a virtual Zoom evening together in a ‘Sleep Out’ event to raise awareness of homelessness in Minnesota and our local community. The ‘Sleep Out’ event was about building solidarity in the awareness for those that find themselves homeless. The students and staff were asked to sleep out (indoors) someplace other than the comforts of their own bed. The five-hour ‘Sleep Out’ event started with a presentation about the causes of homelessness, current data about homelessness in Minnesota and Itasca County, information about the Grace House homeless shelter and their services, McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, and a showcase of some students' project work around supporting homelessness. The ‘Sleep Out’ evening ended with the viewing of a couple of movies about homeless situations. The event was able to bring greater awareness and compassion for those that find themselves homeless, increased the knowledge of supports and services for those that struggle with homelessness, and provided an opportunity to raise funds and items to give back to the Grace House.
One of the Northern Lights Community School students created handwarmers to donate to Grace House. She stated that this was one of the first projects that she can remember doing for the greater good of others. It seems that this student has started a ripple effect because another student has jumped on board with the handwarmer idea and is planning to help produce more. The students at Northern Lights Community School have also requested more evenings together, like the ‘Sleep Out’ event where our small school community can come together, converse, learn from each other, support our greater community, and enhance our compassion.
The Grace House is a 501(c)(3) homeless shelter, the only homeless shelter in Itasca County. Their support goes beyond offering a safe place for homeless individuals and families to rest their heads. The Grace House also serves three meals a day to their guests and supports them in finding affordable housing and employment. The Grace House has gone above and beyond in extending supports to students and families in or near a homeless situation. It is with hope that if you find yourself in a position to ‘pay it forward’, that you consider the Grace House. The students at Northern Lights Community School certainly will be forever impacted by the good of our local homeless shelter, Grace House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.