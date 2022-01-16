With high fertilizer prices following the 2021 drought, many farmers and agricultural professionals are looking to adjust their nutrient management practices for the 2022 crop. 

Historically, nitrate concentrations in surface water can spike following a drought, said Brad Carlson, Extension educator in water quality. While an environmental concern, it also indicates that residual nitrate is still in the soil profile. 

Because nitrate is mobile in the soil and it cycles quickly, soil nitrate testing may be a helpful tool in managing residual nitrate. There are two scenarios where the University of Minnesota highly recommends taking a preplant soil nitrate test: The first is in fields with long-term manure application histories, because of the increased potential for organic matter to mineralize. Corn on corn is the second situation where soil nitrate tests are highly recommended. 

With high fertilizer costs, soils with medium to high levels of phosphorus and potassium offer producers some flexibility in their fertilizer applications, according to Dan Kaiser, Extension nutrient management specialist. University of Minnesota’s Strategic Farming: Let’s talk crops! webinar series, offered Wednesdays through March, features discussions with specialists to provide up-to-date, research-based information to help farmers and ag professionals optimize crop management strategies for 2022. Join us next week for “2021-The year when past indiscretions were revealed (think compaction).” For more information and to register, visit z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.

For more information on fertilizer and soil nitrate testing recommendations from the University of Minnesota Extension, visit extension.umn.edu/nutrient-management.

Thanks to the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council for their generous support of this program.

For more news from U of M Extension, visit https://www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extdigest@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments