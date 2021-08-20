Story Art & Museum presents Sherri Faye as a featured artist for the month of August.
Faye’s “DreamScape Art Exhibit,” will include her illustrated award-winning children’s picture book, “Zena’s Dream,” as well her “Dreamscape” acrylic/mixed-media paintings and “Imagine Art” graphite portraits, framed original and matted art prints.
Story Art & Museum is located in Central Square Mall (201 NW Fourth Street, Ste. 117, Grand Rapids). They are open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call 218-999-9391.
