PENGILLY—Two local veterans, Dave Hardy, who lives north of Nashwauk, and Frank Lachinski, who lives south of Pengilly, are teaming up to raise money for the nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide.

On June 3, Lachinski plans to launch a 2,350 mile canoe trip from Lake Itasca at the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, with Hardy following the route that goes through 10 states in his truck.


