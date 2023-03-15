PENGILLY—Two local veterans, Dave Hardy, who lives north of Nashwauk, and Frank Lachinski, who lives south of Pengilly, are teaming up to raise money for the nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide.
On June 3, Lachinski plans to launch a 2,350 mile canoe trip from Lake Itasca at the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, with Hardy following the route that goes through 10 states in his truck.
Hardy said the battle to end veterans suicide is personal as he recalled his son, David C. Hardy, a 2017 graduate of Cherry High School and an airman with the 934th Security Forces Squadron of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport died from suicide 11 months ago, just shy of his 23rd birthday.
As a tribute to David his family launched a birthday fundraiser on his memorial Facebook page, “In Memory of David C. Hardy” to raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide.
“We also want to raise awareness to mental health as it’s just as important as physical health,” it states in a post on David’s memorial page.
Since losing his son, Hardy, a retired airman who also served with the 934th, said he’s turned his truck into a tribute to his son, and a “driving billboard” to let people know 988 is the new suicide crisis line and a number for Stop Soldier Suicide 1-844-317-1136. In the box of his truck, Hardy says he displays an American Flag and a Stop Soldier Suicide flag.
“I want people to know you’re not in this alone,” Hardy said.
Looking at his David’s class ring that he now wears, and a program from his memorial service, Hardy recalled his son was built like “a brick,” and was physically strong. David played football in high school and lifting weights as a release, he said.
Hardy said what he wants is to take the stigma off mental health issues.
“A $30 donation pays for an hour of support for a veteran in crisis,” Hardy noted.
Another way to help out is by getting the word out about the national suicide hotline and the resources available to military personnel and veterans at Stop Soldier Suicide, he said. Lachinski said he’s been planning the canoe trip for two years now, since learning that 22 veterans and military personnel die each day of suicide.
“It bothered me—I wanted to do something to help out,” Lachinski said.
The 78-year-old Lachinski said that for 36 years he’s paddled canoe in the Boundary Waters Canoe area, but this upcoming fundraising trip down the Mississippi River is the most daunting trip he’s ever planned.
“I had to do this before I got old,” Lachinski said.
“Really old?” Hardy joked in return.
Lachinski said exactly how many miles he and volunteer paddlers will make a day is yet to be determined, but right now he estimates it would be on average 30 miles per day. He said several people have volunteered to paddle, and has been put in touch with various groups, including rowing clubs and veterans organizations along the way.
They’re also looking for someone with technical skills that would be able to help set up Lachinski’s canoe to track him during the trip.
Hardy and Lachinski credit Stephanie Olson and Matt Henkel, the owners of Statt Wraps, a Grand Rapids company that applied the wrap to Hardy’s truck and Lachinski’s canoe for bringing the two together.
Now that they’re working together planning this trip, the two say they’re glad to have the support toward a common goal of raising awareness and money for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Since getting the word out about their efforts to raise money for Stop Veterans Suicide, the two said they’ve had positive response from the public. Their goals continue to change as they hit certain milestones.
“I’m hoping for $500,000,” Lachinski said.
In advance of the trip Hardy and Lachinski are planning to haul Lachinski’s canoe to various locations in the area where people can make a donation and sign the canoe.
Since the signatures will likely wear off on the trip, donors signing the canoe will also be asked to sign a book. Those signatures will then be put on a new wrap for the canoe once the trip is over, Lachinski noted.
The canoe is currently at Dozer’s Bar in Pengilly with stops planned in neighboring communities up until the trip.
To donate to the Stop Soldier Suicide fundraiser, you can go to bit.ly/lachinski, or bit.ly/davidhardy.
For questions or more information, you can email raven934th@hotmail.com, or call 218-969-4033.
Military service members or veterans may call Stop Soldier Suicide 24/7 at 844-503-0553. The National Suicide Hotline is 988.
