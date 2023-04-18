Step back in time to dine on the Titanic

Take a voyage back in time as a passenger on the infamous RMS Titanic at Timberlake Lodge on Saturday, April 22 for a celebration dinner event.
The dinner is to celebrate the anniversary month of when the Titanic set sail in 1912. The dinner hosted at Timberlake Lodge is a recreation of the last first-class meal that was served before the tragic events of the ship's sinking.
“Our Executive Chef, Jeremy, was reading about the Titanic menu and was thinking we should honor the memory of 1st Class dining experience,” said Mary Ives of Ives Family LLC, owners of the Timberlake Lodge.
The five course dinner will be filled with delicacies and fun, as the food will be that of fine dining and costumes will be worn by the staff of things worn during the 1912 time period.
“We are decorating the room to period design, with linens and antique china, and we will have music, and fun games and great food,” said Ives. “We, of course, will have fun dressing in period costumes, wearing white gloves, using silver trays and providing a level of service that is 1st Class.”
While staff at the Timberlake Lodge will be dressing up for the event, guests wanting to attend are also strongly encouraged to extend the fun and dress up themselves as well.
“It would be splendid if people want to dress for an old fashion party, but no one will be turned away if they don’t have a black tie!” said Ives.
The event will is expected to go two and a half hours and will feature fun feasting, lessons on the Titanic event and time period, and of course remembering and honoring the tragic event of April 1912.
The management at Timberlake Lodge feel the guests should be most excited for “experiencing a menu that they would have enjoyed as a first-class guest on the maiden voyage of a 1912 Cruise Ship.”
They hope that all who attend will not only enjoy the food and entertainment, but will also
understand and experience that, “looking back is a learning experience that can create
