Step back in time to dine on the Titanic

Take a voyage back in time as a passenger on the infamous RMS Titanic at Timberlake Lodge on Saturday, April 22 for a celebration dinner event.

The dinner is to celebrate the anniversary month of when the Titanic set sail in 1912. The dinner hosted at Timberlake Lodge is a recreation of the last first-class meal that was served before the tragic events of the ship's sinking.


