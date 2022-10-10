The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone whose autumn plans include spending time on or around the water to keep safety in mind. While more boating-related accidents happen during the summer, boating fatalities are higher during the cold-water season.

As water temperatures drop, water-based activities become riskier. A fall into a cold lake, pond or river can result in even a strong swimmer becoming incapacitated quickly. Further, cries for help can go unheard and rescues can take longer than in the warm-weather months when more people are on or near the water.

