This week, Congressman Pete Stauber (R-MN) announced his appointment as Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. Stauber was appointed to this position by the Republican leader of the House Natural Resources Committee, Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR).
Of his appointment, Congressman Stauber stated, “I have tirelessly defended the right to responsibly develop our God-given natural resources, a key pillar of my district’s local economy that has been constantly under attack. The opportunity to lead the Republican efforts for the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee at this pivotal time in America will allow me a critical platform on which to fight for our way of life in northern Minnesota and defend against the constant attacks on high-wage American mining and energy jobs. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to using this new position to champion policies that will maintain American energy independence and end reliance on foreign minerals.”
Congressman Bruce Westerman stated, “Pete Stauber has been a force to be reckoned with on energy issues, and I know he’ll bring that same tenacity as the Republican leader on the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee. He has the experience and the necessary knowledge to fight back against the job-killing, top-down regulations that Democrats are already using in an attempt to stamp out domestic energy production. I’m so pleased to welcome him as a leader on these issues.”
Jurisdiction of the Subcommittee includes but is not limited to: Mineral resources on public lands; Petroleum conservation on the public lands and conservation of the radium supply in the United States; Conservation and development of oil and gas resources of the Outer Continental Shelf; Rights of way over public lands for underground energy-related transportation; Measures and matters concerning the transportation of natural gas from or within Alaska and disposition of oil transported by the trans-Alaska oil pipeline; Conservation of United States uranium supply; and All measures and matters affecting geothermal resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.