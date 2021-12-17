Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) announced Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration has allocated $ 9,356,632 in grant money to be distributed among 29 airports in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

Of these funds, Congressman Stauber stated, “As a Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I believe strongly in the importance of investing in traditional forms of infrastructure, such as airports. That’s why I am happy to announce over $9 million in federal funding for airports across Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. The many airports located across northeast Minnesota play a vital role in the economic success of our communities, and this money will help ensure this success continues.”

The breakdown of the funds in the local area are as follows:

Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport-Gordon Newstrom Field is set to receive $295,000.

Range Regional Airport is set to receive $1,011,862.

