On Wednesday, many school districts in Minnesota were affected by false reports of an active shooter on their campuses.

ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Gross said he was told police departments have received internet-based phone calls with these threats, which turn out to be unsubstantiated. It appears to be part of a hoax known as “swatting,” a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address. In many cases, these calls come from other places in the country or from other countries.

