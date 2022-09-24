On Wednesday, many school districts in Minnesota were affected by false reports of an active shooter on their campuses.
ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Gross said he was told police departments have received internet-based phone calls with these threats, which turn out to be unsubstantiated. It appears to be part of a hoax known as “swatting,” a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address. In many cases, these calls come from other places in the country or from other countries.
Due to a notice sent out by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) earlier in the day, the
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) was aware that false threats were occurring in communities.
A call came into the GRPD Wednesday afternoon that matched the description of the other hoax calls and was quickly determined by GRPD staff to be part of the hoax based on the characteristics of the call identified by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
GRPD responded immediately and rapid communication between the police department and the school district verified the situation as a hoax. Part of the response by GRPD included additional patrol efforts. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing a criminal investigation into the false threats across Minnesota.
“Even though these calls were part of a nation-wide hoax, we know that many of our families may be understandably concerned about school safety. Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” said Grose. “We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.”
ISD 318 continues to encourage students and the school community to report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety. In order to assess these situations, the school district works with local law enforcement.
Additionally, the BCA implemented a statewide method for reporting threats of school violence in the state. Students, parents, and school professionals can use the See It, Say It, Send It app to send a tip to the BCA using their cell phones or other mobile devices. The BCA will notify lawenforcement and assist as needed with the response to criminal activity. This app can be accessed by visiting https://www.seeandsend.info/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.