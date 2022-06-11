Itasca County declared a state of emergency due to significant damage caused by a tornado, heavy winds and rain on May 30.
An initial damage and impact assessment report by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department revealed damages which met or exceeded 50% of the county federal damage indicator. On June 2, John Linder of the Itasca County Emergency Management wrote a letter to Joseph Kelly, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, requesting assistance to conduct a preliminary damage assessment for the State Public Assistance Program.
Itasca County Commissioners approved the state of emergency declaration and request for a preliminary damage assessment from the state with a 4-0 vote, during a special meeting June 7.
Roundabout
Commissioners approved a cooperative construction agreement with the City of Grand Rapids for the construction of the roundabout at CSAH 3 River Road and 7th Avenue with a 4-0 vote.
The traffic signal at the intersection of CSAH 3 River Road and 7th Avenue will be replaced with a roundabout as part of a state aid project, which includes bituminous work, concrete work and street lighting from Pokegama to Mornes Road.
According to county documents, the cost of construction of the roundabout is a 50/50 split between Itasca County and the City of Grand Rapids. The City of Grand Rapids will own and maintain the street lighting.
Commissioners then voted to award the construction project to the lowest responsible bidder, TNT Construction Group, with a bid of $5,254,000. KGM Contractors also placed a bid at $5,723,192.
This project includes $2.2 million in federal funding and $670,000 in funding from the City of Grand Rapids. According to county documents, cost overruns were attributed to the substantial increase in construction materials.
Other business
The board of commissioners voted 4-0 to schedule additional dates/times for the 2022 County Board of Appeal and Equalization as follows: Monday, June 13 from noon until 3 p.m.; Monday, June 20 from noon until 3 p.m.; Tuesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. until noon; and Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.
County Engineer Karin Grandia provided information regarding the request to deny the petition requesting dust control on County Road 447. The item was recommended for consent.
Bryan Anderson and Krysten Foster of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Paige Melius of the Arrowhead Regional Development Corporation (ARDC) provided an annual update on Federal Aid Highway Projects, including the Area Transportation Improvement Plan (ATIP), in Itasca County. The update was informational and no action was taken.
The board motioned to reschedule the county facility tours as follows: Monday, June 27, 7:10 a.m. at Cohasset Garage; 8:45 a.m. at Deer River Garage; 10:30 a.m. at Max Garage; 12:20 p.m. at Bigfork Garage; and 2:45 p.m. at Arbo Garage. Another tour is scheduled Monday, July 11 at 7:30 a.m. at Swan River Garage; 9:05 a.m. at Nashwauk Garage; 10:55 a.m. at Togo Garage; and 12:45 p.m. at Balsam Garage.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent:
Adopt the resolution for request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of families and children medical assistance and MinnesotaCare programs in Itasca County, which ranks Itasca Medical Care (IMCare) as number one and being our choice as a managed care organization for families and children medical assistance and MinnesotaCare programs.
Authorize the County Board Chairperson and the Clerk to the County Board to sign the Master Partnership Contract with MnDOT and adopt the resolution for master partnership contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Authorize entering into a Mn/DOT Agreement No. 1045701 for bridge funding and adopt the Resolution of agreement to state transportation fund (Bridge Bonds) grant terms and conditions for SAP 031-598-031.
Approve the 2022 lease agreement between Itasca County and the Reif Arts Council, for the 2022 Grand Jam Concert, and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve signatures necessary to execute the Joint Powers Agreement to form the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET).
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance at recent 3rd Step Grievance and Regional Community Education Advisory Board meetings, as well as local Memorial Day services. Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance at recent Grand Village, 3rd Step Grievance, and Mediation meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA), Northeast Waste Advisory Council (NEWAC), Tri-County Community Health Board (CHB), Fair Board, Minnesota Minerals Forum, MnDOT Electric Vehicles Forum, Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Legislative Update, and Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Opioid Forum meetings, as well as a Trout Lake Township meeting and local Memorial Day services.
