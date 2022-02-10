The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Tuesday it has awarded $250,000 in grants to the City of Grand Rapids and $984,548 to the City of Bovey. The grants will assist with construction of utility and street extensions to serve a new 156-acre industrial area in Grand Rapids and with construction of streets and utilities to service a new 20-acre industrial park in Bovey.
“This is good news for Grand Rapids and Bovey,” Eichorn said. “These projects will create good-paying jobs locally. I have long championed efforts to boost economic development in our area and that includes supporting funding for these grants at the legislature. I look forward to welcoming the new workers who will fill these future jobs.”
The Grand Rapids development will include several new businesses, including Northstar Pellets, which will produce 125,000 metric tons of wood pellets for sale to the energy markets in Asia. The industrial area is expected to create 355 jobs.
In Bovey the grants will help businesses planning to expand in the park. This includes KMDA, Inc, a manufacturer of outdoor industry products, and 47-93 North, Inc. a manufacturing and machining company. Initial job growth from the two businesses will be 65 jobs. The park will also provide opportunities for additional businesses in the future.
The grants come from DEED’s BDPI grant program which supports communities outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Under the program, DEED awards 50% of eligible capital costs for the qualifying public infrastructure projects. These projects include wastewater collection and treatment, drinking water, storm sewers, and more.
