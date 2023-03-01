A last-ditch effort by St. Louis County to resurrect a $440 million wood products plant that had been planned for northeastern Minnesota, has come up short.
Officials of Huber Engineered Woods LLC., a 140-year-old American wood products producer, have told St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson that Minnesota is off the table for the new plant.
“Our time in Minnesota has passed,” Brian Carlson, Huber Engineered Woods president said to Nelson in a brief email.
St. Louis County had hoped to attract the plant to the county after Huber Engineered Woods said it wouldn’t be building the plant in Cohasset in Itasca County.
Construction of the plant at the Cohasset site faced opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA), the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and West Fraser, a wood products competitor.
An Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) was performed on the project.
The EAW was later revised.
However, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and MCEA asked that a full-fledged Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) be performed on the proposed project.
After two of three Minnesota Court of Appeals judges recommended that addition environmental studies be done, Huber earlier this month decided to pull the plug on the project.
Nelson said Monday he’s disappointed by the end result.
“It is disappointing to get the final response from Huber President Brian Carlson,” Nelson said. “St. Louis County worked hard, identified several suitable high land sites, however we were late to the game and the decision not to locate in Minnesota had been made.”
St. Louis County identified four potential sites within the county for the project, according to county documents.
The sites were more than 300 acres between Chisholm and Hibbing; 270-plus acres west of Hibbing; 200 acres along Highway 169 on the east side of Hibbing; and 260 acres in Angora.
None of the sites had wetlands, Nelson said.
The county had also proposed paying for an EIS.
Nelson voiced his frustration with another major economic project in the region falling by the boards.
“Let me be very clear,” Nelson said. “Enough professional protesters, and enough obstructionist bureaucrats. A lot of good people at the IRRR (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation), local legislators, and other local representatives worked hard to bring this critical project to northeastern Minnesota to have it shot down at the eleventh hour. For over 110 years, my family has lived here in northeastern Minnesota from grandfathers to father to my family, my children and grandchildren. This is our home, too, and we would not do anything to harm the environment in which we live. With that said, we must have business and industry to sustain our communities, our schools, our families now and into the future. When groups or other government units stand and only talk of the past, it does not help to attain and sustain a vibrant future for our area.”
Nelson said he plans to form a St. Louis County advisory economic development committee.
The committee would include invited representatives of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior of Chippewa, the two bands within St. Louis County, Nelson said.
Formation of the committee will be discussed at today’s county board meeting, Nelson said.
The Huber wood products project would have created 150 new permanent jobs, 300-400 construction jobs and about 1,500 spin-off jobs.
About 150 logging trucks per day would have been needed to supply the plant with roughly 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen annually.
Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director, said the loss of the mill is a huge blow to loggers and the state’s forest products industry.
“The loss of the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for Minnesota lays directly on the Leech Lake band and the lawsuit they filed,” Forsman said. “The claim they were working with Huber to resolve environmental concerns seems suspect, considering they cut all communications with Huber months ago and proclaimed the victory of stopping the mill on the Leech Lake Facebook press release.”
Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said he is extremely disappointed in the project outcome.
“It just shows how much permitting reform needs to happen at the state level,” Stauber said. “And you have to have elected officials in support of jobs. If you don’t have the governor and his administration fully committed, the jobs are gone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.