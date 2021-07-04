A Honor Roll
Grade 4
Micah
Eli
Stephen
Logan
Lucy
Clara
Mazlin
Maija
Claire
Libby
Ryan
Evie
Grade 5
Seth Anderson
Sophia Casper
Molly Dick
Preston Hallie
Grace Jesperson
Glen Kluge
Own Nelson
Stella Ortman
Karley Scharpf
Avery Schultz
Charles Shermoen
Blake Snell
Evelyn Tobeck
Cecelia Tulek
B Honor Roll
Grade 4
Sydney
Alex
Owen
Antonio
Garren
Luke
Grade 5
Judah Snell
Lucas Varin
Natalie Vredenburg
Grade 6- A Honor Roll
Gavin Brey
Quinley Cargill
Tyler Christofferson
Joe Dick
Will Haarklau
Gabe Hoffman
Sammy Hoffman
Lainie Jackson
Owen Kastendick
Noal Kinkel
Cooper Lonson
Luke Palecek
Tess Reilly
Fynn Schlicht
Brooklyn Schultz
Grade 6
Lucas Asplund
Peyton Emerson
