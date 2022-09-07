St. Joseph’s Catholic Community hosts Spirit Fest, Sept. 10 Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph’s Catholic Community is hosting Spirit Fest 2022 Saturday, Sept. 10, 4-8:30 p.m., at the church campus (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids).The St. Joseph’s famous “Heavenly Broasted Chicken,” will be the featured meal ($15 chicken dinner, $10 chicken basket, $5 kids’ meal). Other activities include cash BINGO, a Cornhole Chance game, silent auction, cash and prize raffle, themed baskets for sale, bake/pie goodie sale, a live auction, Catholic store and card deck game. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the St. Joe’s Youth 2023 Summer Programming, Be the Light, as well as Itasca County Habitat for Humanity.Dinner and raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office (open Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.), or at masses. For more information, visit the church website at www.stjosephscatholic.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dinner Cash Spirit Fest Christianity Food Economics Gastronomy Meal Bingo Sale St. Joseph Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hibbing resident files suit in Itasca County John X Carpenter Sr. 1945-2022 Carol J. Carlson David Warren Adams 1928-2022 Alice C. Sarkela 1937-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
