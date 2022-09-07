St. Joseph’s Catholic Community is hosting Spirit Fest 2022 Saturday, Sept. 10, 4-8:30 p.m., at the church campus (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids).

The St. Joseph’s famous “Heavenly Broasted Chicken,” will be the featured meal ($15 chicken dinner, $10 chicken basket, $5 kids’ meal). 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments