“St. Andrews Lutheran Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Joan Gunderman, member. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, organ transplant
recipients, and trauma victims, and premature babies according to the Red Cross. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local
hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance
at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
St. Andrews Lutheran Church is an active and thriving member of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America). It celebrates strong youth, music, and servant ministries, and embraces diversity, care of creation, and anti-racism efforts. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m. Wednesday Recharge worship (more casual) is at 6 p.m.
