St. Andrews Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, at 501 NW 16th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS,


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments