St. Andrews Church “Packs the Pews” to support Second Harvest

St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids completed a successful “Pack the Pews” March FoodShare campaign raising more than $1,000 and 1,176 pounds of food for Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
Angela Olson, Parish Secretary, came up with the idea to pack the pews with the faces of congregation members in 2020. For a $10 individual or $20 family donation, each church member could have a picture of themselves sitting in the church pews. After word got out about the effort, more and more faces began to populate the previously empty space and a virtual congregation was formed. The family of faces included members of the congregation, their kids, grandchildren, non-member relatives and even some pets.
The idea came during the pandemic when St. Andrews, like many churches in the area, found themselves getting creative in many areas of their operations, including how they presented a worship experience to a congregation that couldn’t attend in person.
“The pandemic hit and the doors were locked. That was the first year I really thought about putting faces in the pews.” Olson said. “We had a year-round effort going to collect food for the food bank and I was putting all the bags of donated groceries in the pews as a visual for people, but there was nobody there to see it. I thought to myself, these bags need faces.”
Olson then spearheaded the campaign with the dual purpose of raising food and funds for Second Harvest and putting faces back in the sanctuary.
“Pretty soon, every bag had a face to it. I even had a dog and a cat!” Olson laughed. “People said that was their family, so I thought why not.”
Some of the faces in the growing crowd weren’t local members of the church, but friends and relatives that had started watching church services online during the pandemic and continue to watch. Olson made sure her entire family was in the pews with her even though they live out of town, including her kids, their spouses and all four grandchildren. “I have an Aunt in Arizona and she was in the pew with me, my mom in SD was here with me too.”
Olson, a 22-year employee of St. Andrews, said it meant a lot to her that the congregational response was so great. “This is important work and sometimes people just need to be reminded to help, and they do.”
She also made note that Thrivent Action Team grants were applied for and received which greatly helped support the effort.
