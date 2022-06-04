St. Andrew’s Preschool visits Second Harvest

Submitted Photo

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank recently welcomed some new helpers from St. Andrew’s Preschool. The group of 4 and 5 year olds toured the facility and even helped with packaging.

Students from St. Andrew’s Preschool in Grand Rapids recently spent the morning at Second  Harvest North Central Food Bank. One of the youngest known groups of volunteers to visit  Second Harvest, the group of 4 and 5 year-olds spent the morning touring the facility, learning  about hunger relief programs and volunteering their time. 

Even our youngest community members can make an impact and be part of something bigger than themselves, they just need the opportunity to do so. The kids were so excited to be part of helping their neighbors who are experiencing hunger. These little ones greatly enjoyed their jobs  re-labeling cereal boxes and bagging potatoes. 

St. Andrew’s Preschool and Second Harvest are both advocates of teaching our youth the  importance of supporting our community and its members. How joyful it was to watch the  preschoolers pour themselves into being helpful. The future is certainly bright with these  delightful children. 

Second Harvest has many volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups. For more  information on volunteering go to secondharvestncfb.com or contact their Volunteer Coordinator  at 218.999.4139. 

Looking for a preschool for next year? St. Andrew’s Preschool is currently accepting  enrollments. Visit our website for more information: saintand.org/preschool

