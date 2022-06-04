St. Andrew’s Preschool visits Second Harvest

Students from St. Andrew’s Preschool in Grand Rapids recently spent the morning at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. One of the youngest known groups of volunteers to visit Second Harvest, the group of 4 and 5 year-olds spent the morning touring the facility, learning about hunger relief programs and volunteering their time.
Even our youngest community members can make an impact and be part of something bigger than themselves, they just need the opportunity to do so. The kids were so excited to be part of helping their neighbors who are experiencing hunger. These little ones greatly enjoyed their jobs re-labeling cereal boxes and bagging potatoes.
St. Andrew’s Preschool and Second Harvest are both advocates of teaching our youth the importance of supporting our community and its members. How joyful it was to watch the preschoolers pour themselves into being helpful. The future is certainly bright with these delightful children.
Second Harvest has many volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups. For more information on volunteering go to secondharvestncfb.com or contact their Volunteer Coordinator at 218.999.4139.
Looking for a preschool for next year? St. Andrew’s Preschool is currently accepting enrollments. Visit our website for more information: saintand.org/preschool
