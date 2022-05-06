Everyone had so much fun last year at the inaugural Music School  that it is returning for a second year, Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 501 NW 16th St, Grand Rapids.

All young people who have completed grades third through sixth are welcome, whether members of St. Andrews or not and parents, grandparents, and neighbors are encouraged to invite young people. With instruction by professionally trained musicians, students will participate in vocal ensembles, learn handbell and chime techniques and hear presentations from guest musicians on percussion, brass, woodwinds and the pipe organ.  Snacks will be served each day and a special t-shirt is included with registration. The week will conclude with a short concert at noon, followed by a picnic.

Instructors include Sarah Mason (music teacher at Ely Public Schools), Eileen Grosland (retired K12 music teacher),  Carmen Jackson (experienced handbell ringer), and Jan Bilden (organist at St. Andrews).  

Cost for the Music School is $20 per student with scholarships available.  More information is available on the church website:  www.saintand.org/ministries/music and online registration forms are on the church Facebook page, or call the church office at 326-8508.  The deadline for registration is May 28, 2022.

