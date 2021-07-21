Register for VBS - evenings, Aug. 8-12 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. All children preschool age through fourth grade (completed) are welcome to participate. We will traveling back in time to the days that Jesus walked the Earth and learning about how to better care for God's creations. We will be singing, playing, learning, crafting, serving and more! A snack will also be provided.
There is no cost to participants for St. Andrew's VBS event. (free will donations will be accepted) We are also looking for older kids and adults to provide help and leadership of all kinds. If you are able to help, let Nikki know - call her at (218) 259-9129 or email at Nikki@saintand.orf.
