Springboard for the Arts has launched the Rural Regenerator Fellowship, a cohort to support and connect creative rural leaders in the Upper Midwest. This year Springboard celebrates 10 years of rural work from their offices in Fergus Falls, MN, and in that time, they have learned so much about relationship-building, infrastructure support, and work it takes to strengthen rural communities through art, culture and creativity.
With this new Rural Regenerator Fellowship, 10 Fellows will be selected from communities of 50,000 people or fewer across the Upper Midwest (Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and the Native Nations that serve those geographies). Fellows will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to rural arts-based community development, their interest in sharing their own experiences and learning around this work with other fellows, and their desire to grow, adapt, or launch new work that will strengthen their community. Fellows will receive $10,000 in flexible funds to support their existing work and/or to launch a new project in their community.
Applications for the Rural Regenerator Fellowship are due by June 11, 2021, with information sessions on April 30 and May 21. Find out more and see the application here: https://springboardforthearts.org/rural-regenerator-fellowship/
Fellows will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to rural arts-based community development, their interest in sharing their own experiences and learning around this work with other fellows, and their desire to grow, adapt, or launch new work that will strengthen their community. People who are Black, Indigenous, Native, People of Color, LGBTQIA+, women and gender non-binary people, and/or people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply, and will be prioritized in the selection process.
Rural Regenerators see wild possibilities when communities are most stuck, and they use art, culture and creativity to help reframe challenges and opportunities, build relationships, repair historic harms, and dream big about a future that works better for everyone.
