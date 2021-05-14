St. Joseph’s School will host its largest fundraiser of the year, Spring Thaw, on Friday, May 21, 5:30 - 9 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center. This year’s event will be held outdoors at the IRA Outdoor Pavilion to help with social distancing.  

Guests will enjoy a meal provided by the TimberLake Lodge, live music by local solo artist Ditty Wish, raffles and cash bar. Headlining the event will be comedian Rob Brackenridge. 

Tickets are $30 each. This is an adult-only event. 

For more information, visit the Spring Thaw page on Facebook. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments