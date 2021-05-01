After this last year it finally feels that we can see that there are brighter days ahead. Nonprofit organizations in the area, however, are still feeling the impact of COVID-19 and will continue to feel those effects for some time. That is why GiveMN.org is presenting another spring online giving event for nonprofits and schools in Minnesota from May 1-11. Last spring, $5.2 million was raised in the opening days of the pandemic. This fundraising event is geared to help nonprofit organizations and schools plan for what happens next, continue to move through this crisis or to simply re-open their doors.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has funds for many nonprofits that may need your help. Go to our website www.gracf.org and click on Donate, Types of Funds, Current Funds and Donate Now. You will be directed to a page where you can search for a nonprofit or fund or you can click on Show All Funds. You can also donate to local nonprofits directly through their website or through www.givemn.org.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation was established in 1994 by concerned business and community leaders to help local citizens contribute to the community to improve the quality of life in this area. The Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to work and live. For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
