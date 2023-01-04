In an effort to curb an increase in suicides and make it easier for those in crisis to reach help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (the Lifeline) is improving response time throughout the United States. Here, in Itasca County, a Lifeline call center has become a state leader in implementing this new number.

According to recent findings by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), during 2016-2021 there were 177 fatalities that occurred during law enforcement service calls and encounters in Minnesota, where 45% were due to interpersonal use of force, 31% were suicides, 22% were accidents and the remaining had a cause that could not be determined.


