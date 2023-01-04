In an effort to curb an increase in suicides and make it easier for those in crisis to reach help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (the Lifeline) is improving response time throughout the United States. Here, in Itasca County, a Lifeline call center has become a state leader in implementing this new number.
According to recent findings by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), during 2016-2021 there were 177 fatalities that occurred during law enforcement service calls and encounters in Minnesota, where 45% were due to interpersonal use of force, 31% were suicides, 22% were accidents and the remaining had a cause that could not be determined.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is an easier to remember and easier to dial number to reach trained suicide prevention and crisis counselors, but it’s also a lot more. It now includes two more ways people can connect with the Lifeline – through chatting or texting. In a moment of crisis or distress, Minnesotans now have the option to call, chat, or text the Lifeline.
First Call for Help in Itasca County is one of Minnesota’s 988 Lifeline centers and they are the first in the state to start answering 988 chats and texts. “First Call for Help has renovated a new office space dedicated to the 988 text and chat center,” said Cre Larson, executive director at First Call for Help. Currently, there are six fully trained crisis specialists that answer 988 chat and text. The center’s goal is to hire an additional 10 chat and text crisis specialists.
Since the transition to 988 this past summer, Minnesota has seen an increase in the number of 988 chat and text signaling that many people are choosing to connect through these methods. Larson says, “We want to provide intervention and support in a manner that meets each individual’s need and comfort level.”
Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, 2022, chats have increased by 342% while text to 988 has increased by 943% in Minnesota.
First Call for Help currently answers 988 chat and text from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. They are working to expand operations once they hire additional staff. 988 chat and text are still available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, but Minnesotans will be rerouted to the Lifeline’s national backup centers outside of First Call for Help’s hours of operations.
988 chat can be accessed through any device that is connected to an internet browser. People will need to complete and submit a pre-chat survey before they can be connected to a 988 crisis specialist. 988 Text is available through any mobile device that can send and receive text messages. Chat and text are only available in English at this time. If translation service is needed, please call 988. Third-party translation service is available 24/7.
Those who need suicide or mental health crisis support, or are worried about someone else, are encouraged to call or text 988 or visit the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline chat to connect with a trained crisis specialist.
