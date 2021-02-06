By Britta Arendt
Herald-Review
For those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and have a disability, navigating the application process and paperwork to get the benefits they qualify for and the help they need to gain independence can be extremely daunting. Life can feel like a constant struggle and hopelessness can become overbearing.
However, there is help and advocacy here in Itasca County. The SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access and Recovery (SOAR) program, offered through KOOTASCA Community Action offers guidance for individuals to confidentially navigate the Social Security Disability application process. A nationwide program, SOAR is designed to help children and adults who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and have a disability apply for benefits. SOAR seeks to end homelessness through increased access to SSI/SSDI income supports and also encourages employment as a means to increase individual income and self-confidence toward independent living. Without the support of a SOAR provider, it can take as long as 1-3 years to obtain approval for disability benefits. But decisions on SOAR-assisted initial applications are received in an average of only 108 days and are two times more likely to be approved than non-SOAR applications.
Kim Wirtanen is a certified SOAR Caseworker with KOOTASCA Community Action who works mostly with both adult and youth clients who have mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, and bipolar. She also processes claims for physical health reasons like back issues, cancer, and multiple sclerosis.
“The most important part of this job is getting your client to trust you enough to open up about their daily life,” said Wirtanen who explained that the majority of her clients do not have stable housing, are couch hopping, or living on the streets.
“They live on $203 a month from General Assistance, and they really have no hope because they can’t work so their income never increases, some are afraid to leave their house, they can’t go anywhere alone, they are so depressed they can’t even get out of bed.”
So Wirtanen’s job is to give these people hope, and give them resources they don’t know exist, to hopefully get them approved so they have a steady monthly income to find sustainable housing.
“This program changes people’s lives for the good,” she said. “It gives them a place to call their own, that is warm and safe. I’ve had clients tell me they are so grateful to me- My response is always ‘I just filled out the paperwork, you live with your disability every day.’”
While the job has many rewards, Wirtanen says it can also be very stressful
“Sometimes crazy busy, but I enjoy working with my clients and creating some hope in their lives that they didn’t have before. The opportunity to work with my clients and change their lives in a positive way is why I enjoy this job.”
Two of Wirtanen’s clients spoke of how the program has helped transform their lives for the better. Because of the sensitive nature of the program, they agreed to comment anonymously.
Client A:
“I was encouraged to contact Kim at the SOAR Program by a person connected to the housing assistance programs in Itasca County. It had been a long road for me up to that point, so I hesitated a bit before I reached out to Kim, but as soon as I did, I wondered why I had waited at all, for she was so knowledgeable and ready to help with any questions or concerns I had along the way. I wish I had known about the program sooner! I have been so thankful to have found a way to pursue the help I need with more timely, fruitful results than I would have been able to achieve on my own.
“The SOAR Program has definitely helped me take the next steps on my path to greater independence and self-sufficiency. Like so many other times I had asked for help, at first this program may have felt the same, but it ultimately helped me find my footing again and regain some of the self-confidence I had lost in my times of struggle. I think there is less struggling now and more thriving or, at least, more steps in that direction.
“Prior to working with Kim at the SOAR Program, I was struggling to see how my life could be any different from the way it was. I felt like there was no way out from this place of dependence on my family and the feeling of helplessness that accompanied that reliance. I was not aware of any way I could easily or quickly change my circumstances, and everything had begun to feel quite hopeless. It was not that working with the SOAR Program fixed everything, but Kim definitely guided, reassured, and helped me in any way she could along the way to pursuing my SSI. Even after I received it, which was much more quickly than I expected due to her assistance, she has still been a resource for any questions I have had. My life and outlook are much different than before I utilized the SOAR Program, and I am grateful for the way it has lightened my life from the heaviness I once felt. It has made tackling other areas of my life that need attention more manageable.
“My main goal at the time when I began working with Kim at the SOAR Program was to get SSI in place so I would have the financial leeway to do the healing I need to do without the worry of how I will survive without any major income or having to depend on family members to help me. Now that I have been able to secure SSI with Kim’s help, I have been able to shift my focus to my medical appointments and truly start the healing process in motion. Kim helped lift an enormous weight from my life, and I have not felt more capable of taking empowering steps than I do now that I have been able to achieve more financial independence and stability.”
Client J:
“Before SOAR, I never had to use any of the social service and I was totally clueless - I had no idea where to start. Kim helps navigate the system and makes the process stress free. She knows a lot of resources to point you in the right direction to help with all of my needs.
“I was referred to Kim by Lakeview Behavioral Health. I have stage-four liver cancer and some other physical impairments that make me unable to walk at this time.
“My ultimate goal is to get approved so that I will have a monthly income so I can become healthy and independent again.”
To be eligible for free assistance from the SOAR program by KOOTASCA, you or your child must meet the following criteria:
• Be homeless, at-risk of being homeless (within 14 days), or living in permanent supportive housing.
• Have a persistent mental and/or physical condition that severely impairs your ability to work or function.
• Have received treatment from a doctor or mental health provider for your condition.
• Are under the age of 65.
• Live in Minnesota.
Once a person is determined eligible for SOAR, a case manager will complete a free intake and help file an application. The case manager will also ensure deadlines are met and manage correspondence from Social Security as well as submit all forms and evidence. They will also promptly appeal denials and protect their client’s right to a fair and impartial hearing.
For more information about SOAR through KOOTASCA or to schedule an appointment, contact Kim Wirtanen at 218-999-0127 or kimwi@kootasca.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.