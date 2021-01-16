Businesses will need to show at least a 30% sales tax decrease to qualify for state funding
Sara Carling, CEDA Representative, urged local businesses at Monday’s Deer River City Council meeting, to contact her or someone through Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), as well as Itasca County, for possible small business grants and loan opportunities. She said the state has some guidelines that the businesses have to meet before they qualify for the grant dollars.
“The State of Minnesota, the checks they were going to be cutting, the businesses would have to be able to show a 30% sales tax decrease,” Carling said. “Don’t have this preconceived notion that these businesses will receive this funding.”
Carling referenced many hotels and restaurants that won’t qualify for these funds due to being open for take-out services.
“County funds will have the biggest impact for the local businesses,” Carling said.
IEDC is working closely with Itasca County, and if there are businesses that need help, they can contact IEDC or Carling directly.
“If you are hearing people that are frustrated, I just want you to know what parameters are in place,” Carling said.
Again, she stressed how important it is for her to reach out to businesses and let them know there would be County funds available.
“I don’t know all the details, I just get to be the messenger,” Carling said. “Probably in the last three months, I’ve established more relationships with bars and restaurants than I ever have.
In other business:
Council Chris Reed was absent.
Councilor Pat Richards led the council in prayer.
After discussion over proofreading and punctuation, the council approved the regular meeting minutes from Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Councilor Dan Graf had a clarification on a work session discussion, as to whom seconded the motion. After discussion, the work session minutes from Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 were approved as amended.
Bills in the amount of $242,677.50 were approved.
City Engineer Bob Beaver, Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH), gave an update on the pond project, the south infrastructure and the walking trail project. All three are slated to be bid and built-in 2021.
“The pond is first, and then our goal is to get the south infrastructure next followed by the walking trail,” Beaver said.
“Do you want to cover the reappointment under his business?” Richards asked.
“I will do that,” Deer River Mayor Steve Geving said.
Beaver presented an engineering agreement for 2021 which shows a small increase in some of the fees, and those fees are locked for two years. Mayor Geving appointed SEH as the city engineer for 2021.
“The ice rink is up and going,” Rick Rogich, public works, stated and the second rink attendant has been hired. He gave an update on what the guys have been working on and thanked the Council for allowing the department to purchase the skid loader’s plow blade.
Work continues on the mapping and website, which will be an ongoing process with the number of projects the City is doing.
Rogich said lift station number eight had a leak in the dry well pit.
“The nuts weren’t stainless steel, but the bolts were,” Rogich said, which started the problems.
In addition, he is still working on getting information on skid loaders and the dump truck and will be opening bids for the pond project on the 20th of this month.
Mayor Geving made the 2021 appointments for department liaisons: (Fire Department) Dan Graf, (Police Department) Barb Serfling, (Administrative Office/ License Bureau) Pat Richards and (Public Works) Chris Reed.
The council named the Grand Rapids Herald-Review as the City’s official newspaper.
Financial institutions would be Northview Bank (Deer River), Woodland Bank (Deer River), Deer River Credit Union, League of Minnesota Cities 4-M Fund and Northland Securities.
Meeting dates, unless otherwise posted, will be the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. and work sessions will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays at 4 p.m. except for November, which will be held on Tuesdays.
Also appointed were Civil Defense Director Steve Jurvelin, City Attorney (Shaw Law Office), City personal Attorney (John Licke) and City Engineer (SEH).
As for the planning commission for a two-year term: Wade Reed, Alan Wilhelm, Fran Nason and Tim Swanson; City Administrator and Zoning official (Mark Box); Building Inspector (Murray Ward) Deputy Clerk/Deputy Registrar (Gayle Guthrie), Police Chief (Brian Castellano) and City Forester (John Tornes).
Personnel Committee: Chris Reed and Barb Serfling; Ordinance Committee: Pat Richards and Dan Graf; Blight Committee: Dan Graf and Pat Richards.
After reviewing the fees and fines rates, council approved the fees and fines rate schedule as presented with no changes.
Council appointed the Sterle & Co. as the City’s auditors for 2021 and to allow the Mayor and Administrator to sign the engagement letter.
Council approved resolution 2021-02 a resolution accepting a donation of $100 from Morris and Sherry Beighley for the police department to help with the purchase of a dash camera.
Approved resolution 2021-03, a resolution accepting a donation from the Itasca County Fire Chiefs Association for the fire department in the amount of $3,018.20 to be used for the purchase of equipment.
Box explained that this money originates from the Grand Rapids Eagles Club, which is donated to the Fire Chiefs Association, and they distribute it to the individual departments.
Police Chief Brian Castellano had a joint power agreement with the BCA, which needed to be renewed that the council took action on.
The working session was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Box said the City is ready to proceed with entering into an agreement with Municode to have them covert and publish the City’s ordinances. Box recommended using the full-service quote versus the self-publishing quote. The cost would be $1,000 to convert and $495 annually for their service. The agreement will be committed to three years, and after, the agreement will be renewed annually. The City could add other services if needed in the future. Council accepted the quote with Municode to have the city ordinances converted and published on their website.
Castellano said the Tahoe is scheduled to have the last of the equipment installed in a couple of weeks, and then it will be ready to put into service.
