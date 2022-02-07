The 2021 - 2022 5th Grade Math Masters season is off to a running start. The first of four local meets took place on Tuesday, January 11 - Morning Session was held at East Elementary and Afternoon Session was held at West Elementary. We had four local schools competing against each other; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset Elementary and St. Joseph’s Catholic School. We had 12 total teams compete, 6 teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon. This is the first 5th grade local meet in two years, we are all thankful to be back.
The fact drill round involved 20 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. There was an impressive twelve-way tie, where each student got all 20 problems correct. Congratulations to Bodie Felosi(East), Errikka Allen(Cohasset), Maya Koehnen(Cohasset), Stephen Hernandez(St. Joseph’s), Micah Brey(St. Joseph’s), Sienna Maki(West), Jager Benard(East), Bryce Dietman(East), Sam Johnson(West), Hudson Soltis(West), Adalie Grochowski(East), and Logan Jager(St. Joseph’s)!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 10 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorer for this round was Matthew Nicholls(East), scoring 24 total points that was added to his teams total points.
The team word round had 10 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. Team Roman Noodles(East) earned 30 team points that were added to their total.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Algebrats(Cohasset),earned 14 points for the morning session. Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s), earned 14 points for their team in the afternoon session.
Team Roman Noodles(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Gus Jackson, Bodie Felosi, Matthew Nicholls, Cash Connelly, and Ezmae Wohlrabe along with their Coach Anne Tofte and Math Teacher, Mrs. Saxhaug
Team Smarties(West) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Mackenzie Erdmann, Wyatt Figeldy, Kaedyn Johnson, and Kenneth Hendrick along with their Coach Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs. LaRoque.
The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, February 8th; morning session at East and afternoon session at West.
Fact Drill Round
Bodie Felosi- 20- East
Errikka Allen- 20- Cohasset
Maya Koehnen- 20- Cohasset
Stephen Hernandez- 20- St. Joseph’s
Micah Brey- 20- St. Joseph’s
Sienna Maki- 20- West
Jager Benard- 20- East
Bryce Dietman- 20- East
Sam Johnson- 20- West
Hudson Soltis- 20- West
Adaline Grochowski- 20- East
Logan Jager- 20- St. Joseph’s
Kenneth Hendrick- 19-West
Wilbur Meldus- 19 - West
Aidan Scally- 19- East
Cora Metelak- 19- Cohasset
Clara Kastendick- 19- St. Joseph’s
Grant Hayes- 19- West
Individual Word Round
Matthew Nicholls- 24- East
Bodie Felosi- 18- East
Errikka Allen- 18- Cohasset
Gus Jackson- 18- East
Wyatt Fideldy- 18- West
Maya Koehnen- 15- Cohasset
Kenneth Hendrick-15- West
Jasper Aultman- 15- St. Joseph’s
Stephen Hernandez- 12- St. Joseph’s
Micah Brey- 12- St. Joseph’s
Sienna Maki- 12- West
Wilbur Meldus- 12- West
Toby Rostvedt - 12- East
Alex Miskovich- 12- Cohasset
Cameron Waddell- 12- West
Ethan Dethloff- 12- Cohasset
Mason Fletcher- 12- West
Aubree Lindahl- 12- East
Molly Matzdorf- 12- West
Team Word Round
Roman Noodles- 30- East
Team Oral Round (Morning Session)
Algebrats- 14- Cohasset
Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)
Pemdas Pi- 14- St. Joseph’s
Final Standings (Morning Session)
Roman Noodles- 134.4- East
Algebrats- 105.6- Cohasset
Brainiacs- 87.6- East
Final Standings (Afternoon Session)
Smarties- 98- West
Pemdas Pi- 82.4- St. Joseph’s
Perfect Pentagons- 82.2- St. Joseph’s
