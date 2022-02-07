The 2021 - 2022 5th Grade Math Masters season is off to a running start. The first of four local meets took place on Tuesday, January 11 - Morning Session was held at East Elementary and Afternoon Session was held at West Elementary. We had four local schools competing against each other; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset Elementary and St. Joseph’s Catholic School. We had 12 total teams compete, 6 teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon. This is the first 5th grade local meet in two years, we are all thankful to be back. 

The fact drill round involved 20 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. There was an impressive twelve-way tie, where each student got all 20 problems correct. Congratulations to Bodie Felosi(East), Errikka Allen(Cohasset), Maya Koehnen(Cohasset), Stephen Hernandez(St. Joseph’s), Micah Brey(St. Joseph’s), Sienna Maki(West), Jager Benard(East), Bryce Dietman(East), Sam Johnson(West), Hudson Soltis(West), Adalie Grochowski(East), and Logan Jager(St. Joseph’s)! 

The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 10 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorer for this round was Matthew Nicholls(East), scoring 24 total points that was added to his teams total points. 

The team word round had 10 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. Team Roman Noodles(East) earned 30 team points that were added to their total. 

The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Algebrats(Cohasset),earned 14 points for the morning session. Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s), earned 14 points for their team in the afternoon session.

Team Roman Noodles(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Gus Jackson, Bodie Felosi, Matthew Nicholls, Cash Connelly, and Ezmae Wohlrabe along with their Coach Anne Tofte and Math Teacher, Mrs. Saxhaug

Team Smarties(West) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Mackenzie Erdmann, Wyatt Figeldy, Kaedyn Johnson, and Kenneth Hendrick along with their Coach Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs. LaRoque. 

The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, February 8th; morning session at East and afternoon session at West. 

Fact Drill Round

Bodie Felosi- 20- East

Errikka Allen- 20- Cohasset

Maya Koehnen- 20- Cohasset

Stephen Hernandez- 20- St. Joseph’s

Micah Brey- 20- St. Joseph’s

Sienna Maki- 20- West

Jager Benard- 20- East

Bryce Dietman- 20- East

Sam Johnson- 20- West

Hudson Soltis- 20- West

Adaline Grochowski- 20- East

Logan Jager- 20- St. Joseph’s

Kenneth Hendrick- 19-West

Wilbur Meldus- 19 - West

Aidan Scally- 19- East

Cora Metelak- 19- Cohasset

Clara Kastendick- 19- St. Joseph’s

Grant Hayes- 19- West

Individual Word Round

Matthew Nicholls- 24- East

Bodie Felosi- 18- East

Errikka Allen- 18- Cohasset

Gus Jackson- 18- East

Wyatt Fideldy- 18- West

Maya Koehnen- 15- Cohasset

Kenneth Hendrick-15- West

Jasper Aultman- 15- St. Joseph’s

Stephen Hernandez- 12- St. Joseph’s

Micah Brey- 12- St. Joseph’s

Sienna Maki- 12- West

Wilbur Meldus- 12- West

Toby Rostvedt - 12- East

Alex Miskovich- 12- Cohasset

Cameron Waddell- 12- West

Ethan Dethloff- 12- Cohasset

Mason Fletcher- 12- West

Aubree Lindahl- 12- East

Molly Matzdorf- 12- West

Team Word Round

Roman Noodles- 30- East

Team Oral Round (Morning Session)

Algebrats- 14- Cohasset

Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)

Pemdas Pi- 14- St. Joseph’s

Final Standings (Morning Session)

Roman Noodles- 134.4- East

Algebrats- 105.6- Cohasset

Brainiacs- 87.6- East

Final Standings (Afternoon Session)

Smarties- 98- West

Pemdas Pi- 82.4- St. Joseph’s

Perfect Pentagons- 82.2- St. Joseph’s

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments