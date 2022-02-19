'Sleepover at Grandma's house'

By KaeLynn Stephens
For the Herald-Review
There is a saying that goes “Earth without ‘art’ is just ‘eh’”. After seeing the artist of the month,
Helen Dolan’s unique works of art that are placed in the MacRostie Art Center, it’s easy to say that this statement is quite true.
Dolan grew up in St. Paul, Minn., but moved to the state of Massachusetts when she was in middle school. Although, all the while she was living there, she always had a yearning to return to Minnesota, and she did just that.
“I missed Minnesota so much,” says Dolan. “I came back to go to college at Hamline University in St. Paul.”
Throughout her life, Dolan considered herself to be “artistic” and “crafty.”
“When I was a kid my mom taught me how to sew and I sewed from doll patterns,” she says.
“My mom had an antique quilt in a glass case she got from my grandma, and I always wanted to touch it. My family has a tradition of handmade crazy quilt stockings that we put up at Christmas. It started with my great-grandmother who made them for my mom and her sisters. My stocking was made by one of my cousins, who also loves to sew.”
This love for crafting and sewing followed Dolan from her childhood into her adulthood, as she became more interested in the art attending high school in Holliston, Mass.
“My teacher, Mr. Lack, had us do a cardboard sculpture project and that led to me getting a scholarship to Hamline to study art,” she says, looking back. “At Hamline, I met my professor,
Allison Baker, who showed me that soft sculpture could be an art form. Her soft sculpture works really inspired me, but she also taught me the fundamentals of sculpture including casting, welding, and woodworking.”
Surprisingly, it was a woodcut print, actually, that really changed Dolan’s work and art into what it is today.
“My most memorable work of art is Tombstone, the woodcut print of my childhood dog, Riley, who died a year ago,” she says. “This work was both a dedication to a beloved dog and also a turning point in my life as an artist. From this point on my work has been more autobiographical.”
Dolan’s favorite form of art is soft sculpture, which consists of aspects familiar to most as quilting, sewing, along with things such as woodworking.
“I enjoy using textiles in soft sculpture because it is tied to traditional female labor, like quilting, sewing, and embroidery,” she says. “It ties me to the invisible labor of women now and throughout history. My work also links back to generations of women in my family.”
Her art exhibition being featured at MacRostie Art Center this month is called “Sleepover at Grandma’s House”, and is filled with her unique soft sculpture that tells a story of visiting her grandmother.
“My mom once sent me to spend a week with my grandma in southern Indiana in an area that had been an artists’ colony in the early 1900s,” says Dolan, reminiscing on the experience.
“Grandma lived alone on a gravel road on a hilltop and her house was filled with everything! It was packed to the gills–a lot of it art–because my grandfather would let some of his clients pay for his carpentry work in paintings and prints. Staying with Grandma in her house full of art, I got an idea of what it’s like to be an old woman living in the rural midwest.”
It’s no lie that the quilted aspects and sewing prints of Dolan’s work that are displayed in this exhibition capture that feeling of visiting grandma, but her art takes on a whole new meaning and feeling when really looking and the words that are displayed in her art.
“The words on the quilted banners for the most part have a completely different feeling and tone,” she says. “They don’t have the warmth and comfort we associate with being at Grandma’s house. Instead many of the words are things a grandma would never say. They’re the hurtful things we sometimes tell ourselves or hear from others who don’t respect us.”
Some of these words present in the exhibition are “negative Nancy”, something that everyone has seemed to hear in their lives at one point or another. The inclusion of the common phrase in her art allows us to take a look at it in a deeper way. Another unique aspect to this exhibition, and Dolan’s art as a whole, are the band aids that she includes that take on another underlying and important meaning.
“The band aids in the exhibition are a soft sculpture expression of our tendencies to ignore the root cause of mental illness in favor of quick fixes,” says Dolan. “At the same time the bright, colorful, floral patterns bring to mind the comfort and the warmth of family gatherings around a tablecloth and visits to Grandma.”
Dolan’s work often takes on this look of being warm, fuzzy, and comforting on the outside, but having important underlying meanings on the inside when you take a second look at it. Growing up, while Dolan had the hobby of art and crafting, she also had the hobby of running; she also was very good at it. While things were fine and dandy at first, she began to struggle with the things that came with running, and the influence it had on her well-being.
“When I was young I was running competitively. I started in middle school and continued through college,” she says. “As I went through those years running, I collected ribbons and medals. But the last couple of years of competing as a distance runner had some negative impacts on my mental health. Although I ran well, having success weighed on me. The ribbons seemed to lose their glow or appeal and became more like markers or symbols of my struggles with anxiety and depression.”
Not only does Dolan want to draw attention to feelings of comfort, especially with her exhibition “Sleepover at Grandma’s House”, but also the important issues that we sometimes need to be comforted about.
“I’m trying to bring to my art some of my struggles with mental health issues, like anxiety,” she says. “But my work, while it often has dark undertones, is generally pastel-colored, soft, and comforting.”
Take a peek at her unique and wonderfully crafted soft sculpture exhibition “Sleepover at Grandma’s House” at MacRostie Art Center on display through March 26. You can also view her work on her website helendolan.com
