Skelly is new IASC Executive Director

Jackie Skelly, the current Director of Special Education for the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) will soon be adding a new role as the first-ever, full-time IASC Executive Director.
Skelly was born and raised in Grand Rapids. She has been married to her husband Mike, also from Grand Rapids, for 20 years and they have two daughters.
“Taylor is a senior this year and will be heading to college in the fall. Peyton is a sophomore in high school and keeps plenty busy with work and volleyball,” said Skelly. “Things we enjoy doing are golfing, snowshoeing, spending time on the lake, attending sporting events, traveling and spending time with family.”
Skelly began her career in education in the St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin school districts as a high school/middle school general education teacher. Ten years later she started working toward earning a masters in special education. She then accepted a position in a Setting IV building as a high school lead/behavior intervention specialist and worked there for three years. Next she started as a special education teacher at King Elementary in Deer River.
“After two years, I accepted the IASC Special Education Cooperative’s position of Special Education Coordinator,” Skelly shared. “I worked in that capacity for three years and when the Director position opened up, I applied for the Director of Special Education position for the IASC Special Education Cooperative. I have served in that role for the past five years.”
As the Director of Education for IASC, Skelly has seen how collaboration between districts can benefit students, families and the community. She is looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the many programs in IASC as the executive director of IASC. Skelly will also continue to serve as the Director of Special Education for IASC.
“I am excited about working with districts, area leaders, community partners, business and other stakeholders to maximize the opportunities we have in IASC.”
