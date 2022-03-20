This week, the Grand Rapids Players’ abruptly canceled its spring musical, “Sister Act,” just days before opening night this Friday. Both evening and afternoon performances had been scheduled for this weekend and the following weekend with many tickets sold.
Of dispute was the lead character of the show, meant to be performed by a woman of color. Concerns were brought forward regarding racial bias in selecting the cast for the show.
It was heartbreaking news for the many people who dedicated hours of rehearsal and preparation to produce the show, as well as a great expense for the Grand Rapids Players.
According to a message from the Players on facebook, “The Grand Rapids Players board of directors wishes to formally apologize for their selection of Sister Act as their spring musical. Upon reflection we want to acknowledge the insensitivity we showed, knowing the lack of diversity in our typical auditioning pool, yet choosing a script written for a person of color. Erasure and whitewashing are not acceptable, and we are committing ourselves to avoiding these trends moving forward. We want to be sure that we are using theater to build community and not divide it. This is an ongoing conversation and we have formed a committee to focus on cultural sensitivity. Our hope is to build awareness within our organization and the community. We look forward to future dialogue, growth, and improvement in our choices.”
Ticket refunds will be issued automatically as soon as possible.
When Sister Act was produced as a movie in 1992, Whoopi Goldberg was cast as the lead. However, in the Players version, no women of color auditioned for the show. The main message of the production is a positive one, which speaks about forming real connections and finding common ground to love one another.
“The Grand Rapids Players made a difficult decision to cancel performances of Sister Act merely days before the curtain opened,” clarified Grand Rapids Players President John Schroeder, in a letter to the editor (see full letter, page 5A). “The response has been widely polarized and highly emotional. Whether you agree or disagree with our recent decision, Grand Rapids Players was not bullied into cancellation by any individual or organization. There were those who made our controversies known to us, but right or wrong, the decisions to start and to stop the production were our own.”
