Singer-songwriter Katy Tessman and son to play at Rapids Brewing Thursday

After a 20 year pause from songwriting, Minnesota singer-songwriter Katy Tessman returns to the stage with new music, new-found energy for performing, and her 19-year-old son as her lead guitar player. On Thursday, June 30, Tessman will be performing at Rapids Brewing Company celebrating the release of her new single “Piece by Piece (the best news of all)” feat. her 19-year-old son, Louis Tessman Stanoch who is the lead guitar player in his mom’s band.
Tessman is an optimistic and approachable singer-songwriter with a voice full of the wisdom she’s gained through cancer survival, heartbreak, and motherhood. During her performance hiatus, Katy has raised two sons, fought a victorious battle with breast cancer, authored a children’s book, and was named CHANGEMAKER by the Minnesota Women’s Press.
Tessman has personal ties to Grand Rapids; her parents are (now retired) educators and so summers growing up were spent 23 miles north of town on Caribou Lake. As an adult, she tries to spend at least one weekend a month at the cabin.
“I have great respect for the arts community in the Rapids area,” says Tessman.
In 2018, Tessman was part of the First Friday Art Walk when she hosted a book signing at Village Bookstore for her children’s book about breast cancer.
“I’m excited to perform with my son on a summer evening in one of my favorite towns in Minnesota,” Tessman said.
Tessman’s new single, Piece by Piece (the best news of all) is a love song for Katy’s two sons. It’s about how Katy pieced her life (and body) back together after her courageous and victorious battle with breast cancer 12 years ago. It’s about living to watch her sons grow up; they were just 3 and 6 years old at the time of her diagnosis. The lyric video showcases illustrations by Jessica Bailey from Katy’s award-winning children’s book entitled “Our Mama is a Beautiful Garden.”
