David Sims has announced his candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 7. He has been running for Minnesota House District 10B, but as a result of redistricting, has been placed into a district with a Republican incumbent that shares similar values. As a result, David Sims has chosen to run for Senate to better serve the people of this district.
A deep concern for the future of Minnesota inspired David Sims to run for Senate. The last two years has seen an unprecedented degradation of our freedoms. A lack of strong leadership has allowed government to trample the rights of the people, instead of standing for the people. The time has come for strong leaders to step forward and take responsibility to fight for our freedoms.
As a father of three young children it is David’s goal to fight for a better future for all of our precious children. This is why David Sims is running for Senate District 7, to be the person to stand between those who seek to harm our State and those who wish to live free and prosperous lives.
David is committed to protecting and preserving your rights. This means standing strong for freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms. He served in the US Army and understands not only what is at stake, but the sacrifices the previous generations have made to preserve this state and great nation. He is willing and ready to stand up for election integrity, parental rights, medical freedom, and the rights of the unborn. He will stand before God, knowing that he is fulfilling his duty.
