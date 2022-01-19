Margie Helstrom, a Duluth based artist, currently has an art gallery featured at the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. Her gallery, “Simone and the Flowerscapes,” features acrylic and watercolor paintings of abstract flowers.
Helstrom was born in Butte, Montana but has spent the majority of her life in Duluth. She visited family out in Montana through high school.
I am drawn to the incredible beauty and pattern in nature, whether that be the big sky and mountains of Montana or the amazing Lake Superior,” Helstrom said.
A self-taught artist, Helstrom has been drawing and painting her entire life. Helstrom recalled her aunt giving her oil points when she was 10 years old. From there she has participated in community education classes, artist workshops, and other college art courses.
“They say it takes ten thousand hours to perfect a craft,” Helstrom stated.
With all of this time dedicated to learning her craft, Helstrom has seen changes in her artwork. When she first began her goal was to paint subjects as realistic as possible. Since then she has moved towards a more abstract style.
“I want to paint something that no one has seen before,” Helstrom said. “Painting abstractly gives me more freedom than painting objectively does.”
The french artist Henri Matisse is one person that Helstrom is influenced by. Some of Matisse’s well-known pieces include “Woman with a Hat,” and “The Open Window.”
“My inspiration is to paint what excites me,” Helstrom said. “I want to continue to have this unspoken dialogue between me and the canvas.”
The gallery’s name is a reflection on the subject and viewpoints of the paintings.
“I love names and thought what a great way to give tribute to all the wonderful names in the world. I seem to be referencing all work I am doing lately by ‘scapes.’ Flowerscapes, treescapes, fishscapes, etc.,” Helstrom noted. “The design and composition of the paintings are arranged in a way that gives the viewer the sense of an aerial and ground view of the subject.”
Helstrom also wanted to give a nod to the physical location of the gallery—The Reif Performing Arts Center.
“I included the painting ‘Simone’ and titled the exhibit as such because it sounded like it could be a musical band and fit the venue,” Helstrom explained.
Helstrom doesn’t have a favorite piece in the gallery, as she said, “that would be like picking a favorite daughter.”
At the end of the day, Helstrom hopes that viewers of her artwork can find peace, joy, and hope.
She added, “I think it would be to simply take the time in our busy lives to get out and experience more art in our lives. Be that paintings, sculpture, music, theatre, poetry, etc.”
“Simone and the Flowerscapes,” by Margie Helstrom will be on display at the Reif Gallery from now until February 25, 2022. For more information on Helstrom, visit her website at https://www.margiehelstrom.com/
